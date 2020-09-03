Deceuninck–Quick-Step directeur sportif Tom Steels has spoken of the team’s frustrations to have the yellow jersey ripped off them for breaking a rule.

Alaphilippe was docked 20 seconds for taking a water bottle off his cousin, a team helper, inside the final 20 kilometres of Wednesday’s Stage 5.

The penalty saw the Frenchman slip to 16th in the overall standings and relinquish the leader’s jersey to Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Steels: 'There are some circumstances' to Alaphilippe penalty

“It’s a pity to lose the yellow jersey like this. We know about the 20km rule. But today, to be honest, there are circumstances,” Steels told Eurosport.

“There were some circumstances, but we made a mistake and there’s nothing we can do about it.

“We were very disappointed on the bus, but we hope to get back into the Tour and fight for stage wins.”

Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins had earlier suggested that Alaphilippe may have deliberately lost yellow to free him from the pressures of leading the race.

Steels added: “Julian was very disappointed of course. He did nothing wrong. He didn’t gain anything.”

Who is top of the GC standings (yellow jersey)?

After Stage 5

1. Adam Yates (GB) Mitchelton-Scott 22h 28' 30''

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:03

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:07

4. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:09

5. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:13

6. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma

7. Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott

8. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic

9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team

16. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:16 (20 second time penalty)