Bradley Wiggins was in disbelief after Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) disintegrated on the Stage 20 time trial to lose the yellow jersey at the final hurdle at the Tour de France.

Roglic, the 2019 Vuelta champion, leaked nearly two minutes to Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) as he finished fifth on the day.

It had seen inconceivable that he would not win the Tour after extending his advantage to 57 seconds earlier in the week, but he looked laboured on the final climb as his advantage disappeared.

“It’s probably his worst performance ever from Roglic,” Wiggins said on The Breakaway.

“That was nowhere near his potential. When you see what he’s been doing these last couple of weeks, it was more than an off day. We haven’t really worked out what happened with him yet.”

It was harsh on Jumbo-Visma, who have controlled the peloton with near-flawless precision to put Roglic in control.

“They haven’t put a foot wrong for three weeks, have Jumbo-Visma,” said Wiggins.

“That shot of Dumoulin and Van Aert standing at the top of the hill in disbelief. I wonder what they’re going to feel like tonight at dinner? Are they going to talk to Roglic? Do they want him sat round the table?

“He’s been an admirable yellow jersey wearer and his reaction with Pogacar at the end, a real sportsman.”

Pogacar will become the youngest winner at the Tour since 1904 when he carries the maillot jaune into Paris on Sunday.

“He lit the world of cycling up. I don’t think we’ve seen a performance like this from any Tour winner for the last 15 years,” Wiggins continued.

“He’s won it off his own back. With no team pretty much.

He added: “It was phenomenal and the start of something very special that we’re going to witness over the next 10-15 years.”

