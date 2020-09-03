Wout van Aert (Team Jumbo-Visma) is “probably the best cyclist in the world” after his back-to-back heroics at the Tour de France, Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins said on his latest podcast.

The 25-year-old surged to victory on Stage 5, barely 24 hours after combining with Sepp Kuss to set up Primoz Roglic for victory on the first summit finish on Tuesday.

Van Aert’s post-lockdown palmares already included Milano-Sanremo, Strade Bianche, and a stage of the Dauphiné.

“I didn’t expect him to take it [the stage win],” said Wiggins.

“I said yesterday that he had given up his own individual ambitions at the tour for the team but the guy can do anything.

He is probably the best cyclist in the world after everything that he has done: three-time world cylco-cross champion, Sanremo winner, Strade Bianche winner, time-trial winner in the Dauphiné last year.

“He just possesses everything, and he seems to do it with such ease as well. He makes it look easy

“He has ridden 15 races since the end of lockdown, has won five of them and the rest of the time he has done a job for the team.

“And what a job he did yesterday on that summit finish, pulling for Primoz and then today he wins a bunch sprint."

WHY WOULD INEOS EXPOSE THEMSELVES NOW?

Wiggins also said it was too early to write off Ineos Grenadiers despite their underwhelming start at the Tour de France.

Ineos were outclassed on the first summit finish on Stage 4, although defending champion Egan Bernal is still only 13 seconds adrift off leader Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) in General Classification. The Colombian trails Roglic by 10 seconds.

Jumbo-Visma have controlled the peloton with Julian Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck–Quick-Step, although that will likely change following the Frenchman’s penalty on Stage 5, while Ineos have rarely set the tempo.

But Wiggins, who started Ineos’ (then Team Sky) dominant run by winning the 2012 Tour, says there is no need to be too concerned.

“They don’t need to take up the running at this stage," he said.

"Once they get into the high mountains, Bernal will come into his own and they just need to get him there safely. They don’t need to expose themselves too much, they don’t need to put themselves out there, it’s just wasted energy at this stage.

"But they haven’t missed a beat really. Ideally, they just need to take the jersey in the last couple of days."

He added: "By the time we get to the third week, a lot of guys who were setting the tempo, even Van Aert, are not going to be there."