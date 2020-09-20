Sam Bennett won on the Champs-Elysées as the 2020 Tour de France came to a special conclusion in Paris.

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar crossed the line safely with his team-mates in the yellow jersey as the 21-year-old won the Tour de France at his first attempt.

The traditional final stage procession into Paris saw Pogacar soak in the celebrations following his extraordinary performance in Saturday’s Stage 20 time trial on La Planche des Belles Filles, where he took almost two minutes out of his rival Primoz Roglic to take the title in dramatic fashion.

After outscoring his closest rival Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) at the day's intermediate sprint, Bennett only needed to finish the stage safely to secure the points classification green jersey, the Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider capped off his ride in special fashion with a stage win in Paris that will live long in the memory.

After the stage Bennett summed up the final week of his Tour de France experience.

All the suffering through the mountains, it's worth it now. All the years coming up, trying to make it, it took me so long to get here. I'm sorry if I'm coming across too arrogant, I'm just trying to enjoy it.

British rider, Connor Swift, was part of a four-man breakaway that animated the stage, but the years when an escape can deny the peloton are few and far between. Some fantastic chasing work from Thomas De Gendt and Pierre Rolland effectively sealed the sprint finish with four kilometres to go.

As well as yellow, Pogacar will also receive the white and polka dot jerseys on the podium in Paris this evening, the eve of this 22nd birthday. He says he's not much of a birthday guy, though.

