Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) zigzagged his way through an elite field to snatch victory on Stage 3 at the Tour de France as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) stayed in yellow.

Ewan flirted with the barriers before flying past a fading Sam Bennett (Deceuninck–Quick-Step). Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) was third, but he didn't seem to have the pure top speed to live with Ewan and Bennett. Peter Sagan bagged fifth for Bora Hansgrohe behind Hugo Hofstetter of Israel Startup Nation.

After the recent crash of Fabio Jakobsen in the Tour of Poland, Sam Bennett's deviation from his sprinting line will have raised a few eyebrows and set a few spectators on edge – it was even suggested that he might be relegated from the results.

Luckily for Ewan, he had more than enough speed to negotiate around Bennett and still beat him to the line and luckily for Bennett, no such relegation was announced. Indeed, the Irishman was among the first to congratulate Ewan on Twitter.

The victory was Ewan's fourth Tour de France stage win.

It was a strange old stage on the way to Sisteron. Four riders went clear as soon as the race left the neutral zone and barely anyone batted an eye – with the sprint teams content to let a small group escape and then sit up and take it easy.

In quite short order, one of the quartet – Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale), the biggest name among them – abandoned the project as hopeless and drifted back to the bunch.



That left three, two of whom were level at the start of the day in the King of the Mountains competition. After two categorised climbs – which saw Anthony Perez (Cofidis) beat Benoit Cosnefroy (AG2R La Mondiale) twice and leapfrog him into the polka dot jersey – they let the wheels of Jerome Cousin (Total Direct Energie) slip away from them.



From there on in, it was a lonely trudge to the finish for Cousin, who was caught by the peloton at 14km to go. Once he was caught, the sprint trains tried to marshal themselves for a bunch gallop, but the frenetic nature of the finish meant none was able to deliver a full leadout in the classic sense.

Heartbreak for Perez

Despite that early success in the mountains classification, Perez's day ended in disappointment. The Frenchman was consulting with his team car when he crashed and broke his clavicle, ending his participation in the 2020 edition.

Also hitting the deck were Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma) and Cosnefroy himself. Both riders were able to ride to the finish and, at time of writing, there is no indication they will not start on Tuesday.

Sagan managed to overhaul Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the green jersey competition after outscoring the Norwegian in both the intermediate sprint and the finale.

