Chris Froome admits that it is now Primoz Roglic’s Tour de France to lose, although the four-time Tour winner says there could yet be a sting in the tail across a “brutal” final week.

Going into Sunday’s Stage 15, Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has a lead of 44 seconds on GC from fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), with last year’s winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) 59 seconds back.

Roglic has looked in supreme form so far with Jumbo-Visma taking up the role previously played by Ineos in managing the GC race with authority – especially with Dave Brailsford’s outfit lacking the experience provided by either Froome or Geraint Thomas, both of whom were axed from the team in favour of tilts at the Vuelta and the Giro respectively.

Froome, currently riding at Tirreno-Adriatico, admits that Roglic is the man to beat and Pogacar also looks in contention – but hopes that Ineos team-mate Bernal could yet come good across what is a gruelling final week for the GC contenders.

“It's definitely Roglic's Tour to lose, I agree with that,” Froome told Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui. “I'd love to see Egan win but at the same time, I think Pogacar is not far off either. He seems to be the freshest out of all of them. He seems to be at ease all the time. It's amazing to watch him race.

“It is a very different race this year and I think everyone has to keep in mind what the build-up to the Tour was this year, I mean we didn’t have that much racing coming into the Tour, a lot of the peloton, over 50%, was stuck in lockdown on turbo trainers for a few months prior to the Tour, some people were out training on the roads and its interesting to see, obviously from the group of GC riders, who was actually allowed out training and who was stuck inside. Obviously the Slovenians were allowed out and they seem to be flying.

“Roglic and Pogacar really seem to have a hold on the race at the moment. Pogacar seems to be lighting the race up at any opportunity he gets, and Roglic seems to be really dominant with the Jumbo-Visma team. They are controlling everything really well. It remains to be seen if they can keep it up for three weeks, that is going to be the challenge for Roglic I think.

Typically in the past we have seen him tail off towards the end of Grand Tours and certainly the tail of this Tour de France is brutal. They have got the Grand Colobmier stage and then after the rest day, probably what I would call the Queen stage. I think Stage 17 they have got a massive uphill finish there and then obviously the time trial up Planche des Belles Filles on Stage 20 so there are some heavy GC days right at the end of the race and it's going to be interesting to see if Roglic can hold onto it.

“Egan seems to be having ups and downs, it's quite difficult to tell exactly how he is feeling in the moment. I'd like to think like last year that he can really come right in the last week and make a difference there, especially when it gets harder, but from a minute down it looks like it is going to be pretty difficult for him to make a difference against Roglic.”

