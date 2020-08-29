Tour de France Lopez hurtles into signpost in terrifying crash 25 MINUTES AGO

Egan Bernal’s hopes of defending his Tour de France title look a little trickier after a flurry of crashes caught out two of his teammates on a rain-soaked opening stage.

Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador, part of the eight-man Ineos Grenadiers squad tasked with delivering Bernal to Paris in yellow, both went down on a chaotic stage in Nice.

Sivakov was bleeding heavily from a gash on his right arm and knee after crashing with over 100 kilometres remaining. Although he gingerly pressed on, he was pictured remonstrating with his team car and looked uncomfortable in the saddle.

Meanwhile, Amador went down with 69 kilometres left but looked less shaken than his colleague.

Julian Alaphilippe, who controlled the yellow jersey for much of the 2019 Tour, also struggled after suffering a mechanical.

The Frenchman looked uncomfortable on the windy descents, repeatedly unclipping his shoe and dangling his leg out for balance on the corners.

Despite the madness, Astana tried to pick up the tempo in the final 50 kilometres – and immediately paid the price.

Miguel Angel Lopez locked up both wheels and hurtled into a signpost on a treacherous downhill turn, with the Spaniard fortunate that he had slowed sufficiently to avoid serious injury.

With that, pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) barked at Astana’s Omar Fraile to halt the ridiculous pace and the pace slowed.

'ROADS ARE LIKE ICE'

Matt Stephens in the Eurosport commentary box tried to explain why there were so many crashes.

"The roads in this part of the world are like ice. There’s very little rain here at all. And when it rains, it makes it so slippery," said Stephens.

"We saw a crossing and that paint, a shiny surface, all it needs is a feather on the brakes and you’re down. It is almost like ice in these sorts of conditions and is absolutely treacherous.

"On one hand, you’ve got to thank the organisers for ensuring there are no potholes. But when you get rain on a new bit of tarmac, the rain almost beads up on the top of it and creates a glacial surface. It’s very difficult to control your bike."

