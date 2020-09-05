Thibaut Pinot will not win the 2020 Tour de France as another year goes by in the career of a cyclist who promised so much for France but has yet to deliver on his enormous potential.

When Pinot finished on the podium and claimed the young rider’s jersey back in 2014 the French cycling public believed they’d finally found their man to compete for the maillot jaune. But, six years later and after another day that went horribly wrong for the 30-year-old, will expectations of him finally have to change?

Pinot’s struggles started on Stage 1 of the Tour with a crash that he has to truly recover from, and his weakness was brutally exposed on the first true mountain day of the race, with the GC contenders dropping him early on the Port de Bales as the climb proved too much.

“We’re not going to cry about it,” Marc Madiot, directeur sportif of Pinot’s Groupama-FDJ team, said after the stage.

“We’re going move forward and there’s really no point crying out there. I just don’t think he [Thibaut Pinot] has recovered from that crash on the first stage of the Tour. In the mountains it’s also difficult anyway.

“We really felt he was feeling better but he’s not at the same level as at the Dauphiné – today was a really tough day for him. We’re just going to have to recover, have the rest day and hopefully then look at stage wins or even the polka dot jersey.”

And speaking after the stage, Pinot said that this could prove to be a moment that sees his career pivot in a different direction.

"I had so much pain in my back that I couldn’t pedal,” he said.

"It’s a complicated year but I never thought about leaving the race. There are lots of complications for me right now. Maybe this is a major turning point in my career.”

Days like Pinot’s aren’t uncommon in professional cycling, even for the very best, and Eurosport expert Bernie Eisel offers his viewpoint after experiencing a similar situation when supporting Chris Froome at Team Sky during his career.

“You really feel for Thibaut Pinot and his teammates,” Eisel said. “Months of sacrifices and months of training disappeared with one crash in the first week and you don’t recover.

“I went through the same with Chris Froome crashing out of the Tour de France. We had one leader, Chris Froome, who went home. We switched over to Richie Porte and concentrated at him.

That’s what you do. You sit down at the dinner table and think it’s not the end of the world. You try to motivate your new leader and the team. You’re still in the Tour de France and you need to come back.

