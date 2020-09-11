The pain etched all over Egan Bernal’s face as he desperately tried to limit his losses in Stage 13 said a lot.

He was struggling. Big time.

“Bernal was the one I was expecting to be stronger on this sort of finish, but he was the one in difficulty, losing 38 seconds,” Sean Kelly said in Friday evening’s episode of The Breakaway.

“It’s a lot and it’s a big morale hit when you lose against the main contender. Will he be able to recover from this? We’ll have to wait and see, there are a lot of difficult days to come.”

The Colombian tried and failed to attack Tour de France leader Primoz Roglic with an aggressive set of tactics early on the final climb, and Wiggins belies it was almost a hail mary attack before his weaknesses were exposed.

“The strategy would have come from the team hierarchy in terms of having to try something,” Wiggins said. “Ineos will go down fighting and I think they’d rather try something because they know if they don’t then someone else will.

They put Carapaz on the front for a moment and I couldn’t work out if it was an attack or not, he certainly tried, but Dumoulin seemed to close the gap with quite some ease.

"When they did that Bernal lost some places in the group, that was early down the last climb, and those were the warning signs. Primoz would have seen that, and when your big super-domestique can’t really get a gap on your tempo riders then I think that must have given him a lot of confidence.”

However, Wiggins believes that Bernal isn’t out of the running just yet, with some big climbs in the Alps still to come.

“I think Bernal will come good in the last week, the higher we get into the high mountains,” Wiggins said.

“I think the high-altitude climbs are what’s going to suit Bernal in this race, as opposed to the smaller steeper ones. The signs aren’t good, but let’s not underestimate him just at this stage.”

And Kelly agreed with that sentiment, saying the route has yet to really play to Bernal’s strengths.

“He is going to be strong in the big mountain stages and especially to the ones that go to very high altitude, the long ones, he’s really good at that.

“But it’s a question now, is Bernal going to get better? Is Roglic going to maybe slow down a little bit in the final week? That’s all to be seen.”

Roglic leads by 44 seconds over Tadej Pagacar with a week of the Tour remaining, with Bernal a further 15 seconds back, and Wiggins says that opportunities to attack Roglic are rapidly running out.

“We’re at Friday now. This time next Friday we’ll be preparing for the time trial in La Planches des Belles Filles. Paris isn’t really a stage in terms of the GC. We have a rest day in there. So we’ve got five or six key stages left in this Tour de France really for those guys to make a difference.

“For as much as we hope that Primoz doesn’t crack, with each day that goes past there’s one day less to have a go, and at this stage his closest rival is looking to be his compatriot.“

