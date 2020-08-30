Tour de France Yates: ‘I was never going to win that sprint’ 36 MINUTES AGO

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) dedicated his victory on Stage 2 at the Tour de France to his late father.

The Frenchman edged a three-man battle with Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on Sunday’s finale in Nice to return into the yellow jersey.

He was overcome with emotion after taking his fifth stage at the Tour and also in his post-race interview.

Alaphilippe overcome with emotion after win

"I haven’t won since the start of the season, so I’ve been working really hard, even when it’s been really tough with Covid," said Alaphilippe, who pointed to the sky after crossing the finish line.

"I want to dedicate this victory to my father who died in June."

Alaphilippe led the 2019 Tour for two weeks before eventually cracking in the mountains, although he has stated that he is only targeting stage wins this year.

