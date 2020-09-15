All riders and staff have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the third and final week of the Tour de France.

There had been concerns that the race would be cut short as France struggled to contain the latest outbreak of Covid-19, with UCI president David Lappartient claiming it would be a “miracle” if the race arrived in Paris.

However, the entire ‘race bubble’ of 785 people all returned negative tests on the second rest day on Monday.

French health authorities and organisers Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) had said that if two members of a team, riders or staff, tested positive for coronavirus, the whole outfit would be excluded from the race.

The race resumes with Stage 16 on Tuesday, with Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) holding a 40-second lead over Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team-Emirates).

