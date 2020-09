Cycling

Tour de France 2020 - Generous Egan Bernal throws bottle straight to a fan

Ineos Grenadiers rider Egan Bernal showed a great attitude after his Tour de France disappointment, generously throwing a bidon to a fan at the side of the road. The gesture was a sporting one by Bernal, who lost more time on purpose on Tuesday's Stage 16 in order to target stage wins in the remainder of the Tour de France.

