An emotional finish to Stage 18 in the Alps saw Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz lead home an Ineos Grenadiers one-two with the Ecuadorian also securing the polka dot jersey on a day to remember for the British-based team.

After days of trying to bounce back from the withdrawal of defending champion Egan Bernal, Ineos Grenadiers finally got their win as Kwiatkowski was gifted a maiden Grand Tour scalp by teammate Carapaz in front of a mesmerised crowd in La Roche-sur-Foron.

The Ineos duo were the last riders standing from a large breakaway which formed early on in the third and final stage in the Alps. Having featured in the break for the past two days, Carapaz gave up his opportunity of a stage win in his maiden Tour and settled for the polka dot jersey, which he snatched from Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar after a thrilling tussle with Switzerland's Marc Hirschi (Team Sunweb) over the day's five categorised climbs.

When Hirschi crashed on the descent of the Col des Saisies with 80km remaining, the pendulum swung in the favour of the Ecuadorian, who led the race over the Col des Aravis and the Plateau des Glieres with trusty teammate Kwiatkowski by his side.

The pair dropped Spain's Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) on the decisive climb with 35km remaining before holding off the chase from a group of race favourites behind.

Belgium's Wout van Aert won the sprint for third place and neutralised the battle for bonus seconds for his Jumbo-Visma teammate Primoz Roglic, who retained his 57-second lead over fellow Slovenian Pogacar (UAE-Team Emirates) in the general classification with two days left till Paris.

"That was some day," said 30-year-old Kwiatkowski, the 2014 world champion and a vital cog in Team Sky and Ineos' Tour-winning machine for the past five years. His win was Ineos' first in Grand Tours since the second of Geraint Thomas' back-to-back wins in the 2018 Tour, the year the Welshman won the yellow jersey.

I am grateful for the whole team and of course Richard [Carapaz]. That was an incredible day for us. I will never forget that. You know, I've had some nice moments in cycling, but that was a new experience for me. I had goosebumps for the last kilometres because I knew we were going to make it. We both really enjoyed the last kilometres, it was incredible.

While missing out on the chance of becoming the first Ecuadorian to win a stage on the Tour, 27-year-old Carapaz now holds a two-point lead over Pogacar in the king of the mountains classification to put a gloss on the day Ineos bounced back after the disappointment of seeing their leader withdraw.

"Hopefully he will be alright," Kwiatkowski said of the absent 23-year-old Bernal. "He was really sad when he left the race and hopefully he enjoyed it watching on television. Collectively we tried everything we could these past three days and finally we did it today. We had the best legs today and the way me and Richard rode today was incredible."

