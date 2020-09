Cycling

Tour de France 2020: Glory for Lennard Kamna as he beats Grand Tour winner Carapaz to Stage 16 win

Watch the final moments of Lennard Kamna's win in Stage 16 of the Tour de France. Kamna launched a solo attack off the front of a large breakaway group and sealing his first ever Grand Tour stage win. Ineos Grenadiers, whose shift has focused to stage wins, took second through Richard Carapaz.

00:03:19, 170 views, an hour ago