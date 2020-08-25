Tour de France 2020 – Green jersey guide: Peter Sagan v Wout van Aert?

Slovakia's Peter Sagan, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey celebrates, past Belgium's Wout van Aert, wearing the best young's white jersey, as he wins on the finish line of the fifth stage of the 106th edition of the Tour de France

The only man who can stop Peter Sagan winning a record-extending eighth green jersey is a rider who could be distracted by his team's pursuit of yellow. Does the in-form Wout van Aert have what it takes to upset Sagan's green apple cart?

Nothing is certain but death, taxes and Peter Sagan wearing green in Paris. Or so they might say…

With the Slovakian showman having won the green jersey in every Tour he has completed since 2012, it's no surprise that the 30-year-old is odds-on favourite to pick up an eighth this September.

But while Sagan has struggled for results since the re-start, Belgium's Wout van Aert can't stop winning. He has the ability, versatility, and consistency to put up a fight and change the status quo – but will he have the opportunity?

What is the green jersey?

For the uninitiated, the green jersey – first introduced in 1959 – is awarded to the leader of the points classification and tends to favour the fast men of the Tour.

But gone are the days when this was a competition dominated by the pure sprinters in the mould of Erik Zabel, Robbie McEwen, Alessandro Petacchi and Mark Cavendish.

Tweaks to the rule book and the meteoric rise of Sagan have rewritten the blueprint for green. An ability to mop up the daily intermediate sprint points, get in breaks over hilly terrain, and finish consistently high in both bunch sprints and reduced fast finishes have drawn the curtain on the flat-track bullies.

Last year, Australia's Caleb Ewan was the stand-out sprinter of the Tour with three wins, and yet it was Sagan again, with just the one win, who finished 68 points clear of his nearest rival. In fact, in 2019, Sagan wore the green jersey – which is sponsored by Skoda, a car manufacturer – from start to finish, wearing it for stages 2 and 3 in place of the yellow jersey Mike Teunissen before taking over outright control after stage 3 to Epernay.

He did the same in 2018 after finishing runner-up to Fernando Gaviria in the opening stage; ditto 2014 after Marcel Kittel's opening day win. All in all, Sagan has worn the green jersey for 124 days out of a possible 143 for a 87% hit rate.

How the points will be awarded in 2020

Flat stages: 50-30-20-18-16-14-12-10-8-7-6-5-4-3 and 2 points for the first 15 riders (stages 1, 5, 7, 10, 11, 19, 21)

Medium mountain stages: 30-25-22-19-17-15-13-11-9-7-6-5-4-3-2 points (stages 2, 3, 6, 12, 14, 16)

Mountain Stages + ITT: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points (stages 4, 8, 9, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20)

Intermediate sprints: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 points

And now, the rider ratings for the men gunning for green…

***** Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Tour de France 2019: Peter Sagan Image credit: Getty Images

The only other rider to win the green jersey since 2012 is the Australian Michael Matthews, and he is not part of the Sunweb team this September. And when Matthews – as close to a like-for-like replacement as you'll find – did beat Sagan in 2017, it was because the Slovakian was booted out for that infamous shoulder barge on Mark Cavendish in stage 4 at Vittel.

That said, Sagan's seventh victory last year was not as emphatic as in previous years. Indeed, 2019 marked the first time he failed to break the 400-point barrier during any of his green jersey wins dating back to 2012. His return of 316 points was perhaps a reflection on a blend of his dwindling powers and Bora's push towards their general classification ambitions.

With Emanuel Buchmann making the final podium last year, there will be high hopes in the German team for a repeat performance – with support from Austrians Felix Grossschartner and Gregor Muhlberger. The non-selection of his brother, Juraj, may also mean that Sagan's only ally in his quest for sprint wins and an eighth green jersey is the Italian Daniel Oss.

This should not technically count against Sagan, who has always been a free spirit in sprints – relying on his tactical awareness, positioning, and ability to ride the coattails of his rivals' trains, rather than being launched to the line.

While his reign must end at some point, it would take a fool to bet against him just now.

**** Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma)

Wout van Aert wins stage 5 of the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné Image credit: Getty Images

Who's to know what may have happened last year had the Belgian tyro not crashed out during the stage 12 time trial in Pau. Van Aert may not have put in a run for green – he already trailed Sagan by over 200 points – but he could well have added to his two stage wins during the second half of what was his debut Tour.

Any fears surrounding van Aert's fitness following his career-threatening injury evaporated following the restart, with the 25-year-old winning both Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo, as well as the opening stage of the Dauphiné. Third place in Milano-Torino also showed his ability to spring with the fast men in what was a run of results reminiscent of Sagan in his heyday.

If Sagan is struggling to get back in the groove following the Covid-19 lockdown, the same can clearly not be said for van Aert, who won the Dauphiné green jersey to cement his position as the only man who can realistically put up a fight in France this September.

What acts against van Aert, however, is Jumbo-Visma's total dedication to the yellow jersey cause – through Primoz Roglic or, as a Plan B, Tom Dumoulin. An injury to key lieutenant Steven Kruijswijk will force van Aert into taking a more prominent role in the mountains, very much taking his focus away from any ostensible push for green.

But opportunities will always arise for a rider as classy as van Aert. The opening three stages in and around Nice could well see the Belgian, if not in green, then perhaps even in yellow. Should Roglic's GC push falter, the points classification could be a consolation prize. There are many variables but in the in-form van Aert, Sagan may have finally met a rider who can push him all the way to Paris.

*** No one

That is how big the gulf is...

** Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), Elia Viviani (Codifis), Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Alexander Kristoff (UAE-Team Emirates), Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-McLaren)

Caleb Ewan of Australia Image credit: Getty Images

And so, to the big sprinters. Australia's Ewan, Italy's Viviani and Ireland's Bennett will look to battle it out for stage wins – but on a hilly route which arguably features just the three out-and-out bunch sprints (stages 10, 11 and 21), they may find slim pickings.

The nature of this year's Vuelta-esque parcours means the fast men could well struggle to get into a rhythm, perhaps resulting in the individual stage wins being shared fairly evenly, thereby counting against anyone looking to use multiple victories – a la Cavendish in 2011 – as a springboard to snare the green jersey.

Norway's Kristoff is a little more versatile – and indeed came runner-up to Sagan in 2018 despite just the single stage win, on the Champs-Elysees – but is part of a strong UAE-Team Emirates unit with designs on the GC.

As for Italy's Colbrelli, consistent as the 30-year-old may be when it comes to picking up top-fives, he's yet to win a Grand Tour stage and that will count against him as much as Bahrain-McLaren's focus on an unlikely GC run for Mikel Landa.

*Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling), Bryan Coquard (B&B-Vital Concept), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg van Avermaet and Matteo Trentin (CCC Team)

Giacomo Nizzolo - Tour Down Under Image credit: Getty Images

Sprinters Nizzolo and Coquard will have their eyes set on maiden Tour stage wins over a push for green, with the new Italian national champion on good form since the re-start and the Frenchman riding his first Tour since 2016. Coquard has twice finished second in a Tour stage – could this be the year he finally gets that monkey off his back?

With their sponsor jumping ship at the end of the season, CCC Team are currently in disarray and will hope their finisseurs can provide a bit of tonic this September.

The outgoing Van Avermaet has not won a Tour stage since 2016 and had never put in a decent run for the green jersey so he is very much an outsider, while the underrated Trentin will hope to build on his impressive Tour last year, which included a victory in Gap. The Italian, however, will have no ambitions whatsoever for the green jersey – despite coming close to winning the points classification in the 2017 Vuelta.

Another interesting dynamic at Bora to consider is the rise of Max Schachmann. The German has been on stellar form this season, winning the corona-curtailed Paris-Nice, making the podium in Strade Bianche, and top-tenning Il Lombardia. He's not exactly what you'd call a sprinter, but he's a consistent finisher, has won the points classification in shorter stage races before, and could be a back-up should Sagan go south.

Other sprinters to watch…

André Greipel of Israel Start-Up Nation Image credit: Getty Images

There are other fast finishers to note, even if their chances of the green jersey are slim-to-nothing. It's now been four years since German veteran Andre Greipel last won a Tour stage, but he's made the Israel Start-Up Nation despite turning 38 in July. Can the Gorilla roll back the years in the absence of his old pal (and occasional foe) Cavendish?

Trek-Segafredo will hope that their Belgian duo of Jasper Stuyven and Edward Theuns can dovetail nicely in the reduced bunch sprints and breakaway stages, perhaps delivering a win or two. With Mitchelton-Scott not targeting the GC, perhaps Slovenia's Luka Mezgec can reproduce some of his Giro 2014 form in France. He looked sharp earlier in the season.

Another rider looking to replicate former glories is Germany's John Degenkolb, who famously won the stage to Roubaix in 2018. Now at Lotto Soudal, he'll be on marshalling duties for Ewan in the sprints, but the 31-year-old has the experience to pick up the baton should his Australian teammate get caught out.

Italy's Niccolo Bonifazio (Total-Direct Energie) finished third on the Champs-Elysees last July and will hope to pick up where he left off – pushing for a maiden Grand Tour stage win.

And finally, another sprinter knocking on the door is the Dutchman Cees Bol (Team Sunweb). His best finish in his Tour debut last year was eighth, but with Matthews left at home, the 25-year-old will be Sunweb's focus in the sprints, and he picked up a couple of top-five finishes earlier in the year at Paris-Nice.

Keep alert for our remaining Tour de France 2020 previews, with polka dot and yellow jersey guides dropping this week, as well as an Ineos vs Jumbo-Visma special ahead of the Grand Départ in Nice on Saturday 29th August.

