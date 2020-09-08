Mitchelton-Scott’s Sam Bewley was forced to abandon the Tour de France on Tuesday after a nasty crash.

The 33-year-old was making his first ever appearance at the Tour having previously been used at the Giro and Vuelta by his Mitchelton-Scott team.

But Bewley’s race came to an abrupt and painful end in Stage 10 as he was caught up in a nasty crash, suffering injuries that forced him to withdraw from the race.

It was clear moments after the crash that Bewley was in trouble, with the rider being picked up on microphone screaming out in frustration rather than solely pain.

And Eurosport’s Dan Lloyd said on commentary that he feels terribly sorry for the Kiwi cyclist.

“I feel so bad for Sam, making his debut so late into his career,” Lloyd said.

“He knew it was a big opportunity for him to show himself and work for his team-mates, and to have it all taken away from you in a crash like this in a flat day must be heartbreaking.”

Wiggins' Week Two Preview

Bradley Wiggins says the Tour de France will be “a different race” in its second week.

Wiggins expects Jumbo-Visma to go on the defensive – a style we have grown accustomed to with Ineos, formerly Team Sky, at the Tour.

However, the 2012 Tour champion also expects the action to become more unpredictable as the GC rivals play cat-and-mouse, potentially allowing those out of contention to shoot for stage wins.

“It’s the first time where the dynamic changes,” Wiggins said on the rest day podcast.

We’ve got our established leader now who we expect to be in with a shout come Paris in Primoz. They [Jumbo-Visma] will take control of the race, as they already have done, but they’re in a defensive position now.

“It’s like a different race starting again now. The whole dynamic is different, and more breaks tend to go to the finish, more riders that are done on GC will be up for the road trying to win stages.”

The action resumes with an almost pan-flat trip along the Atlantic coast, although crosswinds could prevent a mass sprint and make it a tactical affair.

Roglic leads defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) by 21 seconds in the overall standings. Britain’s best hope Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who wore yellow for four stages until Sunday, is 1:02 adrift.

