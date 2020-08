Cycling

Tour de France 2020 – Highlights: Caleb Ewan outfoxes rivals after polka dot drama

Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) zigzagged his way through an elite field to snatch victory on Stage 3 at the Tour de France as Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) stayed in yellow.

00:03:57, 1147 views, an hour ago