Cycling

Tour de France 2020: Highlights of stunning Stage 17 as Lopez wins and Roglic strengthens GC lead

Watch highlights of Stage 17 of the Tour de France which saw the Col de la Loze test the riders and Miguel Angel Lopez cross the line ahead of Primoz Roglic. A second place for Roglic strengthened his grip on the yellow jersey, although Tadej Pogacar remains in contention after limiting the damage as he crossed in third place shorly behind the Jumbo-Visma race leader.

00:04:44, 0 views, 11 minutes ago