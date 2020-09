Cycling

Tour de France 2020 - Highlights: Soren Kragh Andersen conquers Stage 19

Team Sunweb’s brilliant Tour de France continued as Soren Kragh Andersen won Stage 19, while Sam Bennett closed on the green jersey after nullifying the threat of Peter Sagan and Primoz Roglic kept his overall lead.

00:04:59, 20 views, 2 hours ago