Team Ineos saw key riders stuck in a second group as crosswinds threatened to disrupt a fast and nervy Stage 10 at the Tour de France.

Tour de France Yates turns sights to stage wins after glory days in yellow 2 HOURS AGO

Although the chasing group came back together, thanks in part to the leading group easing up following a crash, the early indicators are that the peloton could face a tricky day in the wind.

Wiggins' Week Two analysis

Bradley Wiggins says the Tour de France will be “a different race” in its second week.

Wiggins expects Jumbo-Visma to go on the defensive – a style we have grown accustomed to with Ineos, formerly Team Sky, at the Tour.

However, the 2012 Tour champion also expects the action to become more unpredictable as the GC rivals play cat-and-mouse, potentially allowing those out of contention to shoot for stage wins.

“It’s the first time where the dynamic changes,” Wiggins said on the rest day podcast.

We’ve got our established leader now who we expect to be in with a shout come Paris in Primoz. They [Jumbo-Visma] will take control of the race, as they already have done, but they’re in a defensive position now.

“It’s like a different race starting again now. The whole dynamic is different, and more breaks tend to go to the finish, more riders that are done on GC will be up for the road trying to win stages.”

The action resumes with an almost pan-flat trip along the Atlantic coast, although crosswinds could prevent a mass sprint and make it a tactical affair.

Roglic leads defending champion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) by 21 seconds in the overall standings. Britain’s best hope Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who wore yellow for four stages until Sunday, is 1:02 adrift.

Tour de France Tour de France standings and results - GC, points jersey, mountains classification 2 HOURS AGO