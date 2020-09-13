Egan Bernal cracked on the Grand Colombier at the end of Stage 15 to effectively end his Tour de France chances.
The eye-wateringly steep gradients of the final climb proved too much for Bernal, who was broken by the relentless pace set by Jumbo-Visma.
Bernal’s Ineos team-mates dropped back to attempt to help him, but there was no saving the stage as the gap continued to grow with Jumbo still having four riders helping Roglic and grinding down the competition.
See the moment which ended Bernal's Tour de France hopes
Bernal ended up dropping out of the top 10 after losing more than seven minutes to Roglic.
“His Tour de France hopes are pretty much over with the way he’s riding and the situation he’s in at the moment”, said Sean Kelly.
- Tour de France Stage 13 Live Updates
- Froome exclusive: It's Roglic's Tour to lose, but beware 'brutal' final week
- Tour de France Standings - GC, Points Jersey, Mountains Classification
"The fire brigade have been called but it's all hands to the pump, but they're putting petrol on the fire," exclaimed Carlton Kirby on commentary as Bernal cracked.
"Ineos are used to bossing proceedings, but there's a team who have came here and done a Sky, done an Ineos on them."
"He seems to be really suffering here," added Kelly. "He's really in difficulty. He has no power left, there's a problem here, this is not the normal Bernal. We'll have to wait to get more information on that later."