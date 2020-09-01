It's early days in the marathon that is the Tour, but the Jumbo-Visma team of Stage 4 winner Primoz Roglic seem ominously strong.

Roglic's victory in the first mountain-top finish of the 2020 Tour came after swashbuckling cameos from Wout van Aert and Sepp Kuss, the two youngsters softening the main pack with a series of jabs before the Slovenian champion delivered the knock-out blow.

Knock-out? That may be a little premature. We are, after all, only on mile four of what is essentially a marathon – we have, so to speak, yet to reach Tower Bridge and hook a right towards the City and Isle of Dogs. The road ahead is still long, Paris' equivalent to The Mall still far away, but Roglic has certainly ruffled the feathers and sent his rivals, at least momentarily, to the floor.

Asked whether he was surprised by the performances of Jumbo's big rivals, most notably the Ineos Grenadiers, for whom Egan Bernal struggled to stay in touch and Ecuadorian Plan B Richard Carapaz shipped 28 seconds, Roglic remained level-headed.

It's only the start of the Tour, but it's an uphill finish – it was hard for all of us. It was a hard rhythm at the end, I'm surprised, yes, but definitely this doesn't change much. Everything stays the same and definitely they will also be strong and show themselves later on in the race.

Roglic's 10 bonus seconds for winning the third Tour stage of his career was hardly the eight minutes by which Luis Ocaña despatched the great Eddy Merckx in the 1971 Tour. But then again, Bernal is no Merckx – and Ocaña crashed out of contention while in the yellow jersey three days later anyway.

So making any comparisons to 1971 is futile beyond adding some nice colour and a bit of retrospective knowledge. But try this for some more recent retrospective knowledge: Ineos, in all their various guises, have never been so weak – so ripe for the taking – as now.

Sure, there was the year Chris Froome crashed out before the cobbles and Vincenzo Nibali went on to triumph in Paris. But that was an anomaly – the one momentarily blip in a winning run that goes back to 2012. Could it now be coming to an end?

‘It’s not look at Ineos, it’s look at Jumbo-Visma’

For a moment on Tuesday Ineos had Michal Kwiatkowski and Jonathan Castroviejo trying to muscle in on the front of the pack on the final climb – just as Adam Yates, a rider soon to join their ranks, tried to force the pace after Pierre Rolland's token dig.

But then Jumbo-Visma unleashed van Aert – a superstar who, individually, has already won Strade Bianche and Milano-Sanremo this summer, now continuing to deliver the goods in a collective capacity. His pull was as long as it was emphatic – as if, in his deliriousness, someone had forgotten to tell him he was riding uphill.

When the reins were passed on to Kuss there were times when the fresh-faced whippet climber looked to be toying with his opponents – like cats with their prey before making the kill.

What made this all the more impressive was that Kiwi climber George Bennett, clearly still feeling the after-effects of his opening day crash, was not even called upon to put in a pull.

None of the team, in fact, had to do much all day, with the Deceuninck-QuickStep team of yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe doing all the pacing and giving Jumbo-Visma a free ride. That meant Dutch veteran Robert Gesink could also concentrate on riding off his own knock, while Tony Martin – although present going onto the start of the final climb – only had to fulfil the smallest of shifts.

And the smallest of shifts, to be fair, is what was required of Roglic, who let his two lieutenants do the dirty work before doing what he does best: zip clear and finish ahead of the rest on an uphill finish, doing so ahead of his compatriot Tadej Pogacar – just as he had done in the Slovenian national championships and the Dauphiné prior to his injury.

But what must have been particularly satisfying for the Jumbo-Visma camp – besides Roglic taking the win and moving within seven seconds of the yellow jersey – was the fact that co-leader Tom Dumoulin was able to ghost home without any worries and without incurring any time losses.

The Dutchman is still on the comeback trail from the bad injury he sustained in last year's Giro. He's getting better by the day and will look to peak for the third week. And if, as many say, Roglic may have peaked too early, then Dumoulin could well prove to be Jumbo's best weapon yet - even if he admitted he struggled in Stage 4 to finish 11th.

What happens in the third week at the moment is just conjecture. As things stand, Jumbo-Visma look very much in the driving seat. More than that, they look like they own the petrol station, too. But for all his apparent troubles and eventual isolation, Bernal conceded just the 10 bonus seconds to his big rival, Roglic.

"It’s not good when another GC rider gets some seconds but I think we need to be patient and know that our best scenario is to arrive in the third week without losing too much time and then trying to recover time on the long climbs," the defending champion said. "We want to arrive as fresh as we can in the final week."

Struggling on the first summit finish is not a disaster for Bernal. But it highlighted not only the strength of his main rival and opposing team, but also his own outfit's glaring weaknesses.

With Kwiatkowski and Castroviejo powerless to combat Kuss and van Aert in the finale, an undercooked Carapaz conceding time, and both Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador still licking their wounds from opening day crashes, Bernal may be wishing Sir Dave Brailsford had selected Froome and Geraint Thomas after all.

