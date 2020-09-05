A glimmer of hope for the general classification men today. A small chink in the armour of Primož Roglic’s Jumbo-Visma.

After a feed near the bottom of the Port de Balès with 52km to go, Roglic called his team to the front of the peloton. The pace they set began benign, but rapidly ratcheted up. In five kilometres, all the sprinters were gone. At 40km to go the first true casualty, Thibaut Pinot.

At this point Adam Yates still had a good number of Mitchelton-Scott lieutenants around him, but the signs were as ominous as they were familiar. Jumbo were going to ride a pace that nobody else could stick with and then turn around and see what sort of detritus was left at the end.

Tony Martin was the first rider they deployed. He battered along in his inimitable joyless way, relaying with Amund Grondahl Jansen. The young Norwegian rider is the unsung member of the Jumbo roster, perhaps of the Tour. These two did a lot of damage to Mitchelton Scott and effectively isolated Yates, bar Esteban Chaves, with a whole col-and-a-half remaining.

Their efforts were followed by an all-too short turn by Robert Gesink and Sepp Kuss also quietly left the group without much fanfare, like a WhatsApp chat about a birthday party from 2018. If the American is cracking so soon into the race, Jumbo will have serious concerns.

It was starting to look like the Team Ineos debacle at the Dauphiné when the British team set a pace that succeeded in dropping only other Ineos riders.

Luckily, Wout van Aert took up the cudgel and smashed his way to the top of the Port de Balès and down the other side before promptly pulling off. He did a little bit of damage on the way up, but not enough to truly distance any of the big names. When he pulled over he came to an almost full standstill.

Roglič was left with Dumoulin and George Bennett for backup, and the Col de Peyresourde still to contend with.

Bennett and Dumoulin relayed on the lower slopes, but Bennett barely made an impression before he himself was distanced by a very weird, very French attack from Alaphilippe. The only other victim of this acceleration was Alaphilippe.

Once again, a ferocious but brief turn from Dumoulin ended in a much more ferocious attack from Pogačar, and the Dutchman irretrievably dropped.

Roglic was left alone with 14 kilometres left to race, as isolated as any of his rivals for the yellow jersey.

Whether this was a misfire or a tactical misstep, it’s hard to say, but it was not the super-dominant display we expected from ‘the killer wasps’, and leaving your leader alone with a full mountain left to climb is far from ideal.

One explanation for Kuss dropping out so soon today when he has looked to be the in-form climber in the professional peloton is that he was rested tactically. For Jumbo’s sakes, let’s hope so. The other, more doomy explanation is that he has not sustained the form he had in the Dauphiné and – as many said they might – Jumbo have collectively peaked too soon.

Another positive of the day from a pro-Primož perspective is the abandonment of any notion that Dumoulin and Roglič are co-leaders. On the Peyresourde it was Tommy McWindmills who took the first turn, not George Bennett, and he was nowhere near the same league as last year’s Vuelta winner. Movistar have shown us how harmful co-leadership can be and Roglic will be happy to be free of that extra worry.

Are Jumbo Visma fraying at the seams? Could this be a much more open Tour than we expected, even without Pinot in the mix? And, perhaps most pressingly, does any of that matter when Roglič himself is in such spectacular form?

He may have been isolated early on on the Peyresourde, but Roglic was more than equal to every acceleration, every attack, be it a probing jab or a flailing haymaker. The only move he let go was his compatriot, Pogačar’s – and that looked like it was a gift.

He’s looking so good he might not even need a team.

