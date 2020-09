Cycling

Tour de France 2020: Lennard Kamna explains how he picked moment to attack Carapaz and win Stage 16

Bora-Hansgrohe's Lennard Kamna explains how he picked the exact right moment to attack from the front of the breakaway and leave Richard Carapaz in his wake to set up a famous win on Stage 16 of the Tour de France. The 24-year-old's victory was his first ever at a cycling Grand Tour.

