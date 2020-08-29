Tour de France Covid-19 unlikely to stop Tour de France, says French minister 2 HOURS AGO

150km remaining - trio edging ahead

The gap is up to two minutes now for the three leaders. On top of this blog, I will be doing some additional comments on my Twitter feed - including the now traditional #TourSwimmingPools and #ChateauWatch. Feel free to ping me a message or tweet to let me know what you think about the race, this stage, anything to do with the Tour, really. Meanwhile, back in the race, it's started to drizzle. Anything heavier could make the descents from today's climbs quite tricky...

156km remaining - they're off!

With his chiselled features covered by a face mask, Christian Prudhomme, the director of the Tour de France, waves his flag from the through the sunroof of his red Skoda and gets this 107th edition of the Tour under way! A break of three riders zips clear: Frenchmen Fabien Grellier (Total-Direct Energy) and Cyril Gautier (B&B-Vital Concept), and the Swiss Michael Schar (CCC Team). There's no response from the peloton, whom this move suits very well: three riders are easy to control. It's uphill for the first 8km of the race - although this is not a categorised climb. But with two Cat.3 ascents today, we can expect one of this trio to take the polka dot jersey - but surely not the yellow...

13:15 - Previews previews previews!

With the riders still edging their way to the official start why not check out a raft of previews that I cobbled together this week - with some thoughts on all the four different jersey classifications, plus a special team head-to-head between the Ineos and Jumbo-Visma outfits of the two main favourites, Egan Bernal and Primoz Roglic.

13:00 - Stage 1 profile

The 176 riders of the peloton are soft-pedalling their way along the Promenade des Anglais ahead of the official start of this stage, which will come after this 8km procession. Here's what the riders face today - a lumpy 156km which includes two ascents of the Cote de Rimiez before what may be a reduced sprint for the spoils...

12:50 - La Course drama as Deignan reigns supreme

If you missed it earlier on, Britain's Lizzie Deignan won a scintillating edition of La Course after the big favourites ripped along the coast faster than the local train...

Here's the moment Deignan denied Dutch duo Marianne Vos and and Demi Vollering after the world champion Annemiek van Vleuten had initiated the winning move with around 45km remaining.

Deignan powers past Vos to win La Course

12:35 - Welcome!

Hands up… who thought we would never see this day?

And yet here we are, on the French Riviera in Nice, about to witness the greatest show on the planet - as the locals like to call it... The long wait - two months longer than usual - is over and the 107th edition of the Tour de France is about to get under way.

Welcome to live comments from the opening stage of what could be an amazingly unpredictable 2020 Tour de France. It may almost be September, but this year’s race is finally going ahead to kickstart a bumper festival of cycling - with the Giro and Vuelta following in quick succession, as well as a host of classics and monuments.

Check out the menu for what is a challenging opening stage around Nice as the sprinters and opportunists do battle for the right to wear the first yellow jersey of the race...

Tour de France 2020 Stage 1 - route and profile

