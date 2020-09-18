Lukas Postlberger abandoned the Tour de France after being stung in the mouth by a bee on Stage 19, his Bora-Hansgrohe team said.

The Austrian was seen receiving attention from the medical car with 160 kilometres remaining on the journey from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole.

However, his team soon confirmed he would not continue the race due to the incident.

It means teammate Peter Sagan will be without a key lieutenant as he battles to keep his hopes of winning an eighth green jersey alive.

The Slovakian trails Sam Bennett (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) by 52 points. The race concludes in Paris on Sunday.

