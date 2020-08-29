Tour de France Kristoff wins chaotic and crash-ridden opening stage AN HOUR AGO

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) took a swipe at Astana after they attacked in dangerous conditions on the opening stage of the Tour de France in Nice.

Despite seeing multiple riders hit the deck on a sodden opening stage, Astana tried to pick up the tempo in the final 50 kilometres on a windy wet descent.

They immediately paid the price as Miguel Angel Lopez locked up both wheels and smashed into a signpost, prompting pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) to scold Astana’s Omar Fraile.

Lopez hurtles into signpost in terrifying crash

The pace did eventually slow until the race flattened out for the finish, which was won by Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

“You could see just how many crashes there were and that was with the three descents being ridden at a very careful speed,” Rowe, whose Ineos teammates Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador were involved in crashes on Saturday, told ITV.

“I have to say chapeau to the whole peloton minus Astana, who decided to hit it down one of the descents. And as a result their leader was left on the back.

“They made themselves look pretty stupid but apart from them, chapeau to the whole peloton.”

Rowe is hoping to deliver defending champion Egan Bernal to Paris in yellow, with the Brit in an unfamiliar eight-man team that is missing former winners Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

Highlights: Kristoff wins after day of crashes

Tour de France Tour de France standings and results - GC, points jersey, mountains classification 2 HOURS AGO