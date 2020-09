Cycling

Tour de France 2020: Marc Hirschi crashes out on descent as he looks to chase Carapaz in breakaway

Marc Hirschi suffers a painful crash as he slides off on a tight corner while descending during Stage 18 of the Tour de France. The Swiss rider was looking to chase Richard Carapaz as the two looked for dominance in the breakaway.

00:00:23, 832 views, an hour ago