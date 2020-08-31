Mitchelton-Scott’s goal remains stage wins despite Adam Yates’ impressive placing at the Tour de France, team directeur sportif Matt White told Eurosport’s The Breakaway.

White, speaking to Orla Chennaoui from the team car during Stage 3, played down Yates’ chances of taking the yellow jersey to Paris.

Yates is second in General Classification, four seconds off Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–Quick-Step), after finishing third on Stage 2 and collecting valuable bonus seconds.

“Our primary goal is to try and win a stage,” said White.

“The reason we had to change our tactic with Adam is that he got quite sick a couple of weeks before the Dauphine [earlier in August]. He was out of action for a couple of weeks and couldn’t train.

“To miss such a key period, we had to adjust our plans and our primary target is to go after stages. And if that involves taking the yellow jersey in the first week, then that would be a great bonus.”

Chennaoui asked whether those plans could change now that Yates was in contention after the early running, prompting a slight change of tune from White.

“It’s simple, we want the yellow jersey like Alaphilippe does,” White continued.

“So if we can find a weakness, we’ll go for it. We’ve looked at the stages right through until Stage 9.

“It’s a tricky first week of the Tour and Adam is in good shape, you saw that yesterday and if we can see a weakness in Quick-Step or Alaphilippe, we’ll take it. We just have to be patient.”

'TOO EARLY FOR BERNAL TO LAY CARDS DOWN'

Bradley Wiggins does not expect the GC favourites to get involved on Stage 4 as the Tour travels from Sisteron to Orcieres-Merlette for an early summit finish.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) remain the two favourites, with both riders sitting 17 seconds adrift of Alaphilippe.

“I think we’ll see some movement. But Alaphilippe was the strongest the other day and I don’t think he’ll be in trouble,” Wiggins said on The Breakaway.

“I think it’s way too early for the likes of Bernal to lay their cards down.

“But there’s also that lingering theory – what if this race ends after 10 days if there’s an outbreak of coronavirus? There’s a little bit of uncertainty.

“I think it’s a good day for someone like Adam Yates tomorrow. But I wouldn’t put it past Alaphilippe to go for the stage too. It’s whether Quick-Step want to let that jersey go.”

Sean Kelly agrees that Tuesday could be a perfect opportunity for Yates to move into yellow – if he can shake off Alaphilippe.

“It will also depend on the big teams. Jumbo-Visma, Ineos. What will they do on the final climb?,” said Kelly.

“If they put their men on the front and drive it on, it would be a perfect one for Adam Yates because he would just have to follow and hope Alaphilippe gets into a bit of difficulty. And that’s all Mitchelton-Scott have to do.”