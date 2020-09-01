Peter Sagan (Bora–Hansgrohe) is “nowhere near” his usual level and is in a fight for the green jersey at the Tour de France, Bradley Wiggins said on The Breakaway.

Tour de France Jumbo-Visma look unbeatable – and it's only day four of the Tour AN HOUR AGO

Sagan has won every edition of the points classification since 2012 – except in 2017 when he was disqualified over his infamous crash with Mark Cavendish. He was later cleared by the UCI.

But now rivals have emerged in the form of Sam Bennett (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) and Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates).

Sagan is tied with Bennett on 83 points after Stage 4, with Kristoff three further back.

Wiggins: 'Sagan looks like a beaten man'

“This is the first year in seven that it looks like he could be challenged in the green jersey competition. He just doesn’t look himself,” Wiggins said.

“I know Sean [Kelly] is confident Sagan will come good towards the end of the race, but you can’t underestimate the likes of Bennett and just how good they are.

“The way cycling is now, it’s so competitive that you can’t afford to be off your game. And we’ve seen Sagan so dominant over the years. This year, he’s just nowhere near that.”

‘It’s not look at Ineos, it’s look at Jumbo-Visma’

But Wiggins did urge caution in Bennett’s bid for green given Deceuninck–Quick-Step are currently protecting the yellow jersey with Julian Alaphilippe.

“Bennett is on the up. But I do worry how long Alaphilippe keeps yellow and how much they [Quick-Step] can put into two competitions,” Wiggins added.

During his mid-race segments for Eurosport, comically dubbed ‘Brad on a Stool’, Wiggins has repeatedly highlighted Sagan’s troubles.

“Every day, Sagan is looking a beaten man really. He doesn’t look like the Sagan of the past that we’re used to seeing,” he said on air during Stage 4.

Bennett won the intermediate sprint to draw level with Sagan on Tuesday, although he may have led the competition but for mistiming his finish on Stage 3 as Caleb Ewan weaved to victory.

Tour de France Bahrain McLaren boss: 'It’s not look at Ineos, it’s look at Jumbo-Visma' 2 HOURS AGO