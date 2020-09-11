Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on the yellow jersey with an emphatic climbing display on the double-digit ramp of the Pas de Peyrol to distance rival Egan Bernal after Dani Martinez won a thrilling Stage 13 from the break.

Slovenia's Roglic paid back his Jumbo-Visma teammates for their indefatigable protection during the challenging stage in the Massif Central by riding clear of his key rival on the Tour's first ever summit finish on the Puy Mary.

The only rider who could keep up with Roglic's accelerations was his compatriot Tadej Pogacar, who finished in the yellow jersey's wheel to rise to second place in the general classification.

Colombia's Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) struggled on the decisive climb, the defending champion dropping to third place in the standings, almost a minute behind the trailblazing Roglic. His wobble also saw the 23-year-old concede the white jersey to the impressive Tour debutant Pogacar, winner of Stage 9 in Laruns at the end of the opening week.

A bad day for the French saw both Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) and local rider Romain Bardet (Ag2R-La Mondiale) plummet out of a top 10 which is now dominated by two Slovenians and four Colombians, with Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling), Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) sitting behind compatriot Bernal in the standings.

The day belonged to another Colombian, EF Pro Cycling's Martinez, who got the better of Bora-Hansgrohe's German duo Lennard Kamna and Max Schachmann to win the 191.5km stage from the break.

Martinez, the recent winner of the Critérium du Dauphiné, was one of three EF Pro Cycling riders in a strong 17-man break which established a maximum lead of almost 11 minutes over the peloton as the race tackled a succession of seven categorised climbs in the volcanic region of the Auvergne.

After reeling in Schachmann on the final climb, Martinez exchanged a series of attacks with Kamna in the final kilometre as the road ramped up to a gradient of 15 per cent. And when Kamna launched the final sprint from behind, his fellow 24-year-old rival had enough zip in his legs to power past and take a maiden Grand Tour stage win – and a first ever for EF Pro Cycling in their current guise.

