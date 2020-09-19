Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) interrupted an interview with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to congratulate his rival at the Tour de France – just moments after his spectacular time trial collapse saw him surrender the yellow jersey.

Roglic had a 57-second advantage going into Stage 20, the final competitive stage on GC, but saw it eroded in brutal fashion.

He ended up coming home in fifth, one minute and 56 seconds behind his fellow Slovenian, in one of the biggest twists in cycling history.

But he still found time to immediately congratulate his rival, halting an interview to share a hug – a defining image on a defining day of racing.

Pogacar will win the Tour de France on Sunday if he carries the yellow jersey safely into Paris.

