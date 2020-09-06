A second day of repeated attacks from his rivals in the Pyrenees saw Adam Yates lose the yellow jersey after being dropped on the final climb of the day.

Tour de France Brailsford pays heartfelt tribute to Portal as Tour returns to his hometown 3 HOURS AGO

Yates minimised his losses to keep himself not completely out of general classification contention, but the race will restart on Tuesday with Primoz Roglic in yellow after the Slovenian finished second on the day.

Brailsford pays heartfelt tribute to Portal as Tour returns to his hometown

A solo attack by Marc Hirshi fell just short as he was caught by the elite GC riders inside the final kilometres, and the Swiss rider didn’t quite have enough in the sprint to hold off Tadej Pogacar.

More to follow…

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 9 - LIVE updates 5 HOURS AGO