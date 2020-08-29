Tour de France 'Roads are like ice' - Crashes galore on opening stage of Tour 17 MINUTES AGO

Ever tried to race a car on your bike and fail miserably? Well, how about racing a train?

That was the unlikely battle on show as Grand Tour racing returned to France on Saturday with La Course and the opening stage of the Tour de France.

A stretch of road on the circuit around Nice ran alongside a railway, allowing riders to test themselves against a train.

And a stacked front group containing eventual winner Lizzie Deignan in La Course hit speeds of over 50kph as they held off the advances of a two-carriage train.

'There might be a stewards' enquiry!' - La Course leaders race train

Not to be outdone, the men also enjoyed various battles during their 156km adventure around a rain-soaked Nice.

Peloton races train during Stage 1

Tour de France Lopez hurtles into signpost in terrifying crash 27 MINUTES AGO