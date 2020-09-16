Cycling

Tour de France 2020 – Rival directors support Sir Dave Brailsford’s selection as Ineos debate rumble

Jonathan Vaughters of EF Pro Cycling and Steven de Jongh of Trek Segafredo spoke to Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui about the debate surrounding Ineos Grenadiers. Questions have been raised about Sir Dave Brailsford’s team selection after Ineos failed to compete for general classification for the first time in a decade, with the decision to leave out Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome making headlines.

