Peter Sagan reclaimed the green jersey on Stage 7 of the Tour de France after a dramatic day sparked by the Slovakian’s Bora–Hansgrohe team attacking in the crosswinds. And Eurosport pundit Bradley Wiggins says he’s a massive admirer of the three-time World Champion:

“He’s just himself. I’ve spent time around him and he’s just a lovely guy and his energy is just infectious, but he also has a ruthless streak about him when he gets into bike races.

“I‘ve been in close proximity to him races where he doesn’t give an inch, there’s almost a child-like element to how he rides. What you see is what you get with Peter and I think that’s great, I don’t think we see that enough now.”

Wiggins was talking to Dan Lloyd, Sean Kelly and Orla Chennaoui on The Breakaway after another fascinating stage in the Tour.

Bora and Sagan’s attack saw Sam Bennett caught in a trailing second group as the peloton was split apart.

However, Sagan didn’t really feature in the final sprint as Wout van Aert took the stage, and Wiggins says that his team didn’t quite follow through on their early action.

“Bora kind of took their foot off the gas in the second half and I don’t think they supported him well enough in the run-in,” Wiggins said.

“A few of them got caught out at the back when that second split happened.

They took their eye off the ball when they stopped riding, they were formidable when they were riding on the front, but as soon as they stopped there was a bit of complacency about them and Peter got isolated a bit.

“Let’s not underestimate the job they did do though, we can probably give them a bit of leeway.”

