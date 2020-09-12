Sam Bennett looked disconsolate in the green jersey after losing touch with a main group fronted by an inspired Bora Hansgrohe on Stage 14 at the Tour de France.

The Irishman and his Deceuninck–Quick-Step lieutenants were forced to abandon their pursuit after Bora opened up a 1’30” gap to boost Peter Sagan’s hopes of wresting back green.

Bennett even rode a stint on the front himself, an odd sight that illustrated how desperate his plight was, as Bora, aided by CCC Team, refused to relent down the road.

But it was only the first act of a two-part plan – Sagan would still need to capitalise on Bennett’s absence by claiming some big points.

Sagan picked up points in the intermediate sprint to slice Bennett’s lead, which was 66 points at the start of the day.

Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary duties focused on the polar reactions in the Quick-Step and Bora camps:

“It’s arms around for Sam Bennett and clearly he just couldn’t sustain the pace. An emotional moment with a shake of the head and I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s not a few tears as well.

“What a dramatic moment in the battle for green and it looks like Sagan’s plan, at least in this phase, has been successful.

“Look at the faces on the Bora riders, they’re all smiles.”

