Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 4 - LIVE updates 6 MINUTES AGO

Tiesj Benoot (Team Sunweb) was fortunate to escape serious injury after flipping over a barrier on Stage 4 at the Tour de France.

The 26-year-old was part of a six-man breakaway when, with 26 kilometres remaining, he misjudged a sweeping corner on a descent.

‘He’s a lucky boy’ - Tiesj Benoot flips over barrier

Benoot’s bike latched onto the road barrier before he was launched onto a grass verge.

Fortunately he was able to continue, although he was quickly swallowed up the peloton.

Benoot won the 2018 edition of Strade Bianche.

Tour de France 'Ineos can't win like they used to' - Bradley Wiggins 6 HOURS AGO