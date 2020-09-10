Former Tour de France green jersey winner Sean Kelly believes Ineos Grenadiers are struggling in the mountain stages which makes Jumbo-Visma the favourites for the general classification.

Friday’s Stage 13 is expected to produce big GC implications with plenty of intriguing climbs.

Speaking on GCN’s World of Cycling, Kelly was asked who he thought was going to be wearing yellow when the peloton rolled into Paris.

Kelly argued that Slovenia duo Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar will lead the way, with defending champion Egan Bernal rounding off the podium.

He went on to say that he believes Ineos will struggle in the mountain stages which will open the door for Jumbo-Visma.

"At the top it’s going to be Primoz Roglic, Tadej Pogacar, Egan Bernal, it's going to be a fight for the places on the podium, but Bernal for me is going to be the one.

"Ineos are losing their key men too early on the mountain stages and have shown cracks so I feel Jumbo-Visma are more likely to come out on top."

Speaking after Thursday's longest stage of the Tour, Bernal said: "Tomorrow we will feel it in the legs. We have seen the stage when we did the recon.

"The last two kilometres are really steep and really hard. We need to arrive there as fresh as we can and try to do our best because for sure there will be a difference."

