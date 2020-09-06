Primoz Roglic’s sense of sportsmanship was on show during Stage 9 of the Tour de France.

The new Tour de France race leader was involved in a heart-in-mouth moment at the summit of the final climb as he cut across Tadej Pogacar too early, forcing his fellow Slovenian to veer violently towards the barriers and very nearly crash.

The two have been battling on the road for much of the opening week, but Roglic immediately apologised after admitting his mistake, slowing up and shaking the hand of Pogacar.

The pair went on to compete for the stage win after catching Marc Hirschi in the final kilometre, with Pogacar edging out his compatriot. Roglic won’t be too disappointed though as he moves into the yellow jersey going into the rest day.

