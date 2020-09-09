135km to go - All over for chase group

The threat posed by that six-man counter attack has been snuffed out, with the net result of Ladagnous' five-minute buffer now standing as a rather miserly 1'20". Poor chap - he was probably relishing the prospect of some company, especially with teammate Kung in that now aborted move.

140km to go - Gap tumbles

The six chasers are Oliver Naesen (Ag2R-La Mondiale), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Michael Gögl (NTT Pro Cycling) and Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel Start-Up Nation). Because they are a solid sextet, the complexion of the race has changed considerably with Deceuninck-QuickStep and Lotto Soudal riding harder on the front to protect the interests of their sprinters Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan. The gap for our lone leader Ladagnous comes down accordingly - just two minutes now.

145km to go - Counter move goes clear

Oooo, hello! Oliver Naisen, the former Belgian champion, puts in a big dig on the front and he's managed to ride clear with five other riders. Now this is as interesting as it is unexpected. Postleberger, Kung, Stuyven, Van Asbroeck, Gogl and Naesen... this is a good little group and they could be Ladagnous' saving grace.

150km to go - The chase is on!

With the gap going north of five minutes, Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim 'Breakaway Killer' Declercq has come to the front. More than that, the Belgian has ridden clear of the Jumbo-Visma train on the front and opened up a small gap. He's clearly not trying to bridge over, but he's making a point that now is the time to stop the fun and games, and keep this one-man move in check.

155km to go - Three minutes

Ladagnous' advantage over the peloton is up to three minutes now so it looks like the Frenchman is going to have to just grin and bear it. Behind, the riders chat to themselves and take things easy. There's a headwind today so don't expect too fast a pace on the road to Poitiers.

Formolo out of the race

The last rider to cross the line yesterday was UAE Team Emirates rider Davide Formolo, who came home 16'44" down after crashing badly with around 17km remaining in a spill that also took down his teammate Tadej Pogacar. Tests after the stage revealed a displaced fracture of the collarbone for the Italian, who did not take to the start today. That's a blow for the Slovenian, who has already lost another Italian climbing domestique in Fabio Aru.

162km to go - One minute for Ladagnous

Our French lone leader quickly builds up a gap of one minute over the pack, but judging by the lack of effort he's putting in, he may have regretted making that move. He probably expected more riders to come with him and the prospect of having to do all this on his own clearly doesn't appeal...

167.5km to go - They're off

The race is finally underway and there's an attack from the outset from Frenchman Mathieu Ladagnous of Groupama-FDJ. No one sees fit to follow the 35-year-old...

Just the one small climb

There's one Cat.4 climb in an otherwise largely flat stage to Poitiers, where Sean Kelly's first Tour victory came in 1978. Perhaps his countryman Sam Bennett can double up after his breakthrough win yesterday...

Crash in the neutral zone...

Alexey Lutsenko, who won on Mont Aigoual last week, has ridden into the back of Ilnur Zakarin on a roundabout after one of the B&B Hotel riders touched wheels and veered off path. With these three riders untangling their bikes there's been a small delay to the start of today's stage.

Bonjour le Tour!

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Stage 11 of the Tour as the race leaves the Atlantic coast and heads inland to Poitiers, where we can expect another bunch sprint finale. The riders are currently in the neutral zone ahead of the official start so stay tuned...

Top five on GC

Here's how things look in the general classification as the race heads into its second week:

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 38:40:01

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:28

4. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:32

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:32

7. Tadej Pogacar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44

8. Adam Yates (GB) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02

9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana 0:01:15

10. Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren 0:01:42

Stage 10 recap

Sam Bennett surged back into the green jersey with a maiden Tour de France victory in a competitive bunch sprint at Saint-Martin-de-Ré after a stressful and incident-packed Stage 10.

Ireland's Bennett became the 98th rider to win a stage in all three Grand Tours after riding on the coattails of another team's leadout train before being propelled to the line by Deceuninck-QuickStep teammate Michael Morkov.

An emotional Bennett was not totally sure he’d won, leading to a nervy wait across the line, but the celebrations in the Deceuninck-QuickStep camp were raucous once the news filtered through on his earpiece.

How to watch on TV and livestream details

