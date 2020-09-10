155km to go - Six men ahead

The leading quartet have decided they'd be better off with power in numbers. They ease up to allow the two chasers to bridge over - but the upshot is that their gap is down to 1'30" so it's not looking good. The youngster Burgaudeau aside, these leaders are all huge engines who can gobble up the flat. But over rolling terrain? Sanchez may be okay, but the others will suffer.

Tour de France Sagan didn’t do anything dangerous - Wiggins 4 HOURS AGO

160km to go - Bora won't give up

The Bora-Hansgrohe team of Peter Sagan have not given up. They clearly see their best way of salvaging something from this Tour in getting their man back in green. The plan today will be to reel in the break, get Sagan over that Cat.2 climb, then hope he can win the stage and slash Bennett's lead to 40pts at the finish. I'd be amazed if they can pull it off. In fact, I'd eat my hat.

What next?

It will be interesting to see what happens now the intermediate sprint is done. You'd think Asgreen would drop back, which would spell the end for Burgaudeau as well. The four leaders don't have a huge gap and so we may see some counter moves when the hills come. But it's all about that steep Cat.2 climb before the finish - that will whittle down the peloton and get rid of many of the sprinters. Sagan will hope he can get the win and 30-odd points on offer at the finish - but it's a big ask.

165km to go - Bennett extends lead

It's a job well done for QuickStep as Morkov leads out Bennett to take the nine points for seventh place, with the Danish veteran coming over ahead of Sagan and Trentin for eighth. That means Bennett will extend his lead over Sagan by two points - so it's up to 70 points now.

167km to go - Politt wins sprint

Nils Politt wins the intermediate sprint at Le Dorat but it's uncontested for the big German. Asgreen leads the chasing duo over the line - his job being to take points away from Sagan to help protect his teammate's green jersey. When the pack comes through, there will be a maximum 9pts available. You'd think Bennett would go for it because he surely won't be a factor at the finish because of that Cat.2 climb.

170km to go - Two minutes

Our four leaders - Erviti, Sanchez, Walscheid and Politt - have broken the two-minute barrier now. They're 3km from the sprint now with those two riders - Asgreen and Burgaudeau - around a minute back, ploughing a lonely furrow. Bora, behind, are without Gregor Muhlberger, the Austrian, who withdrew yesterday after a long bout of illness off the back of the pack.

175km to go - Bora continue on the front

Daniel Oss sets the pace on the front of the pack. All the Bora riders are there for their man, Peter Sagan, who himself is a little bit further back, right in Bennett's wheel. The Irishman's QuickStep team are near the front, too, as is Roglic's Jumbo-Visma train. The four leaders have 1'45" with the chasing duo still stuck in between.

182km to go - Ewan off the back

Yesterday's winner, Caleb Ewan, is currently off the back affter a visit to the Lotto Soudal team car. He notched his fifth Tour stage win yesterday and his second of this race. The Australian is definitely the fastest of the pure sprinters - but today's finish, should it come to a sprint, won't suit him because of the climbs and the punchy rise to the line. Bora still lead the chase, what with the intermediate sprint coming up in 15km.

Sagan speaks

Bernie Eisel quizzed Peter Sagan this morning about yesterday's controversial finish and today's long stage. The former triple world champion said:

"Yesterday could have been a good day but in the end it was so-so. I don't know what to say. I did my line, I went from the back and saw some space. I saw the barriers were pretty close and I saw something going up with a brand on it going 90 degrees up so I had to move. But I don't think it was dangerous. Today we will see if it's possible to go in the break but the sprint is also possible."

190km to go - Asgreen joins

Danish champion Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) has joined Burgaudeau off the front. They're doing their best to join the four leaders but they're stuck in no-man's land for now. A Sunweb rider tried to join them but he's back now and it's Bora-Hansgrohe leading the pack.

195km to go - One bridging over

Frenchman Mathieu Burgaudeau (Total-Direct Energie) is trying to bridge over to the four leaders, who have one minute now on the pack. It's still pretty tense with the rhythm far from settled.

200km to go - Sagan leads the chase

Peter Sagan isn't happy with how things are and it's the Slovak who is on the front of the pack and trying to force a move. Sam Bennett is a few wheels back keeping attentive to the threat to his green jersey. The gap between the two is now 68 points following Sagan's penalty yesterday, which saw him dropped from second place to 85th.

Could 2020 be the first year that Sagan rides into Paris without the green jersey on his shoulders? The only year he hasn't won it in the past eight years was when he was disqualified for his barge on Mark Cavendish in Vittel in 2017. There were shades of that yesterday in his butt on Wout van Aert...

202km to go - The fight is on

Those four leaders - Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Nils Politt (Israeel Start-Up Nation), Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) and Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling) - have about 30 seconds but there are lots of riders trying to bridge over now after that earlier lull.

208km to go - CRASH!

There's been a touch of wheels in the pack and Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) is one of the riders caught up. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) and JJ Rojas (Movistar) are also involved. Martin is okay, and back on his bike, but he'll have a little fight to get back on. The Frenchman is 28 seconds down in third place on GC.

210km to go - Four men ahead

We finally have a break which has stuck. Four men off the front in what is a Germano-Spanish alliance: Walscheid and Politt, Erviti and Sanchez. The peloton seems to be content to let this one go, which is odd considering the earlier battle to get into the day's break.

212km to go - More moves

Another seven riders clear with a small gap – but there are so many trying to bridge over that it's unlikely this one will stick. Trek have two, including Jasper Stuyven, while Mitchelton-Scott have Chris Juul-Jensen. Bora and QuickStep put a man in the move, as did NTT, but they get no leeway and it's all back together again.

215km to go - Fierce battle

Peter Sagan, the man who made the headlines for the wrong reasons yesterday, is sticking to Bennett. He won't want to let the Irishman get in the break today. You'd think the Slovakian would be keen to snaffle up any intermediate sprint points on offer – and that sprint comes before all the categorised climbs.

218km to go - They're off!

Attacks right from the gun as seven riders go clear – including the world champion Mads Pedersen. CCC Team lead the chase from the peloton. The gap is small and it's going to be a fierce battle to get into the break today. The polka dots of Benoit Cosnefroy and the green of Sam Bennett are both in the mix as the first move comes to nought.

A reminder of who's in what today…

Yellow: Primoz Roglic

Green: Sam Bennett

Polka dots: Benoit Cosnefroy

White: Egan Bernal

Bonjour le Tour!

Good morning – and it's an earlier start today for this, the longest stage of the 2020 Tour. Here's what's on the menu: a 218km rolling ride that features four categorised climbs as the race enters the Correze for a punchy uphill sprint in Sarran. You'd think it would be a day for the breakaway, but you never know.

Top five on GC

Here's how things look in the general classification :

. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 46:15:24

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:28

4. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:32

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:32

7. Tadej Pogacar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44

8. Adam Yates (GB) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02

9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana 0:01:15

10. Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren 0:01:42

Stage 11 recap

Caleb Ewan triumphed in a thrilling four-way sprint finish to Stage 11 that saw Peter Sagan relegated for a barge on Wout van Aert.

Boxed out on the slight uphill drag to the line, Australian pocket-rocket Ewan (Lotto Soudal) kept his cool before timing his sprint to perfection to power past Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the middle of the road while Sagan and van Aert clashed to his right.

The four riders came home in a line separated by less than half a wheel, with Ewan's superior lunge the difference as the 26-year-old notched his second win of the race.

But as he and Ireland's Bennett pumped fists after a thrilling finale, Jumbo-Visma's van Aert and Bora-Hansgrohe's Sagan were busy trading insults after an apparent shoulder barge by the Slovakian helped him to second place.

Highlights of Stage 11 as Sagan penalised and sprint comes down to photo finish

After consulting the footage, the race jury announced that Sagan was relegated to the back of the group for his dangerous manoeuvre – elevating Bennett to second place and van Aert to third. The decision was a massive blow for Sagan's chances of winning an eighth green jersey in nine years, with Ireland's Bennett now opening up a huge 68-point lead at the top of the standings.

In the battle for yellow, van Aert's teammate Primoz Roglic retained overall lead on a day of inaction for the race favourites. The Slovenian leads Colombia's Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) by 21 seconds and Frenchman Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) by 28 seconds as the race heads towards the hills of the Massif Central.

How to watch on TV and livestream details

Stage 12 will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 and you can also watch an uninterrupted feed on Eurosport Player and right here on eurosport.co.uk.

Dan Lloyd, Bradley Wiggins, Orla Chennaoui and the team will bring you all the best post-race analysis and reaction on The Breakaway, which will be available to watch on Eurosport Player before 7pm.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice this evening...

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 11 - As it happened A DAY AGO