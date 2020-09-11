175km to go - Jumbo-Visma come forward

Just five escapees remain out ahead, including the QuickStep duo Alaphilippe and Cavagna, Martin, Geschke and Cosnefroy. Thomas De Gendt is trying to bridge over for Lotto Soudal. The gap is 20 seconds as the Jumbo-Visma team of the yellow jersey Roglic comes to the front to keep a lid on things.

178km to go - Gruppetto forms

Already there's a large group off the back of the peloton and it includes, unsurprisingly, Sam Bennett, the green jersey. He has a 66-point lead on Peter Sagan in the points classification but he'll have a big battle to finish within the limit today. He should be okay provided he sticks with these guys. The likes of Luke Rowe and Elia Viviani and Mads Pedersen, the world champion, are here too.

180km to go - Chaves with a dig

It's still very unsettled with those riders off the front coming together but holding a very small advantage. Esteban Chaves is the latest rider to have a dig on the front for Mitchelton-Scott. Already we have many riders distanced, including Max Walschield (who was in the break yesterday), Alexander Kristoff, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Ryan Gibbons, the South African champion. Alaphilippe drives the break but they only have a handful of seconds...

182km to go - Alaphilippe counters!

Ireland's Dan Martin zips clear of the pack and takes Julian Alaphilippe and Alessandro De Marchi with him. They all have teammates up ahead in that six-man move so this is clearly very tactical. And the road is beginning to ramp up already on an uncategorised lump ahead of the first of today's climbs.

186km to go - Six clea

Local boy Remi Cavagna, who hails from today's start town of Chatel-Guyon, is predictably in the first move. The polka dot jersey of Benoit Cosnefroy is here, too, which is no surprise: there are 36 points on offer today and the Frenchman is currently on 36 points... Tejay van Garderen is here, as is the bearded Simon Geschke and the Italian Niccolo Bonifazio. Oh, and the German engine Nils Pollit is also here - he was in the break yesterday. The gap is small and I don't think this group has the right composition to be the break.

191.5km to go - They're off!

It was a tense atmosphere in the pack as they rolled through the neutral zone because all the riders know how tough today is going to be. The flag goes and we have attacks from the outset, with an Israel Start-Up Nation rider the first to stretch his legs.

First summit finish on Puy Mary

Just 44 seconds separate the top seven riders ahead of the first summit finish of the second phase of the Tour – the tough double-digit western ramp of the breathtaking Puy Mary in the rugged volcanic region of Auvergne in central France.

Also known as the Pas de Peyrol, this 5.4km first-category climb cuts through old lava flows and has an average gradient of 8.1km. It's the highest road in the Massif Central and culminates with a nasty two-kilometre wall of 13% punctuated by just the single hairpin bend. Coming right after the Col de Neronne (3.8km at 9.1%) it's a beastly combo being used as a stage finish for the first time in Tour history. More on today's stage in my preview feature below:

The Puy Mary / Pas de Peyrol climb in the Massif Central Image credit: Getty Images

Seven climbs and a 13% ramp finale

Here's the stage profile for today's intriguing stage... It's number 13 and on a Friday... it doesn't bode well.

Bonjour le Tour!

Hello everyone - and welcome to live coverage of Stage 13 of the Tour de France, arguably the hardest stage of the wace with more climbing than any of the days in the Pyrenees or Alps. Around 4,400m of altitude gain to be precise... via seven categorised climbs in the Massif Central. Stay tuned - the riders are in the neutral zone and we're about to get under way...

Top five on GC

Here's how things look in the general classification :

After Stage 12

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 51:26:43

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:21

3. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:28

4. Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:30

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:32

6. Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:32

7. Tadej Pogacar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44

8. Adam Yates (GB) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:02

9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana 0:01:15

10. Mikel Landa (Spa) Bahrain-McLaren 0:01:42

Stage 12 recap - Third time lucky as heroic Hirschi wins Stage 12 with solo attack

The in-form Marc Hirschi bounced back from his succession of near misses with a magnificent solo win in Stage 12 of the Tour de France on the longest day of the race.

Twice denied a victory in the opening week of his maiden Grand Tour, Hirschi benefitted from a Team Subweb masterclass to become the first Swiss stage winner on the Tour since Fabian Cancellara in 2012.

Youngster Hirschi, 22, used a softening attack from teammates Soren Kragh Andersen and Tiesj Benoot as a launchpad, zipping clear on the fourth and final categorised climb of the day with 28 leg-sapping kilometres remaining.

‘Incredible’ Hirschi rode with experience of someone ten years older - Wiggins

