158km to go – Sagan claws back some points

As expected, Sagan used his team to distance Bennett and crossed over the KOM point ahead of Bennett, who has now given up the ghost. That means Sagan can scoop a hatful of points unopposed when he goes through the intermediate sprint in a handful of kilometres time.

Tour de France Wiggins: Bernal 'cracked' but has not 'lost everything' 3 HOURS AGO

It has been said before, but we finally have a real fight for green on our hands! Sagan was 66 points behind when the day began. He should get back within 60 with this effort.

164km to go – Ramping up!

Finally! The leaders hit the first categorised climb of the day. The gradients get up to 9%, which should force a separation in the peloton of the climbing sprinters like Peter Sagan and the not-so-climbing sprinters like green jersey holder, Sam Bennett.

Bora Hansgrohe are chugging along on the flat at the moment but they are definitely going to put the hammer down once they hit the lower slopes of the climb.

170km to go – Cruel fate

What has happened is this...

The break of two became four, then went back down to two. They have realised that trying to win this long stage with such a small group is hopeless, and have tried to sit up. However, the peloton is happy with a small group in the lead and they have also sat up. In the gap between break and bunch are two riders from Sunweb (Bol and Casper Pederesen), who might as well be smoking cigars for all the apparent effort they are putting in. They have clearly had orders from the team car to abandon the break.

In the lead now are Stefan Kung (Groupama FDJ) and Edward Theuns (Trek Segafredo) and it's a very tough situation for them. Nobody wants to be out there for nearly 200 kilometres, but they can't really stop riding either. There is an intermediate sprint coming soon, which hopefully should change the complexion of the race.

184km to go – Fierce competition

As we expected, the battle to get in the break has been ferociously fought. At the moment there are just two leaders out front, but there is a constant churn on the front of the peloton as different riders try and make it across to the move of the day.

The two leaders are Edward Theuns and Cees Bol. Bol has had a fairly patchy Tour de France thus far, having failed to finish off a pretty-much-perfect leadout on a couple of occasions. Is he trying to repay the work of his team today by getting up the road, or have the Sunweb team directors simply lost faith in his ability to deliver in a sprint?

About last night

Yesterday we were treated to one of the pengest finishes of the race so far with teeny-tiny Colombian Dani Martinez out-muscling a couple of Bora Hansgrohe riders on the final climb of the day. Martinez had hoped to do big GC-type things this year, but some early time losses meant he switched his focus to laying waste to the breakaway and shattering Lennard Kamna's dreams.

Watch the stunning finish to Stage 13 as Martinez and Kamna battle it out

All aboard!

Good morning all and welcome to the Stage 14 Tour de France Live Blog Bus!



I am your conductor, Tom Owen, and I’ll be steering us – do conductor’s steer the bus? – through today’s stage. We’ll be stopping at ‘Breakaway Bingo Boulevard’, the ‘Avenue des Broken GC Dreams’, before arriving at our finish in Lyon some time around 4:45pm.

You can find me on Twitter if you have questions, comments or observations about the stage. You'll also find Insightful Analysis like the following.





Yes, I have had three coffees already today. Why do you ask?

Top five on GC

Here's how things look in the general classification:

After Stage 13

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 56:34:35

2. Tadej Pogacar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:44

3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:59

4. Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:10

5. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:01:12

Stage 13 recap - Martinez wins on Puy Mary as Roglic breaks Bernal

Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on the yellow jersey with an emphatic climbing display on the double-digit ramp of the Pas de Peyrol to distance rival Egan Bernal after Dani Martinez won a thrilling Stage 13 from the break.

Slovenia's Roglic paid back his Jumbo-Visma teammates for their indefatigable protection during the challenging stage in the Massif Central by riding clear of his key rival on the Tour's first ever summit finish on the Puy Mary.

The only rider who could keep up with Roglic's stinging accelerations was his compatriot Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates, who finished in the yellow jersey's wheel to rise five places to second in the general classification at the expense of Bernal.

Stage 13 was a classic Tour de France day, it had everything – Bradley Wiggins

How to watch on TV and livestream details

Stage 13 will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 from 10:50 and you can also watch an uninterrupted feed on Eurosport Player and right here on eurosport.co.uk.

Dan Lloyd, Bradley Wiggins, Orla Chennaoui and the team will bring you all the best post-race analysis and reaction on The Breakaway, which will be available to watch on Eurosport Player before 7pm.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice this evening...

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 13 - As it happened YESTERDAY AT 09:22