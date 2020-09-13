Updates to follow...

Wiggins analysis

Tour de France Ineos are going to try something today, battle for Green going to Paris - Wiggins 8 HOURS AGO

Speaking on the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, Wiggins said he expects Ineos to animate the race on Stage 15.

"They are going to try something tomorrow [Stage 15]," Wiggins predicted. "I think the climbs suit Bernal more and they are going to go on the offensive.

"Don't forget, this team have ridden like Jumbo have ridden for many years now. They have that experience and they know what will ruffle Jumbo.

“They will try everything they need do. I just expect all guns blazing from Ineos."

Stage 14 recap - Martinez wins on Puy Mary as Roglic breaks Bernal

Denmark’s Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) soloed to victory on Stage 14 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) defended the yellow jersey without trouble.

A spree of late attacks, kicked off by Kragh Andersen's team-mate, Tiesj Benoot, promised much but delivered little until the Dane suddenly broke clear with three kilometres to go and ripped to glory in Lyon.

Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) and Simone Consonni (Cofidis) finished second and third respectively, with Peter Sagan (Bora Hansgrohe) home in a rather disappointing fourth.

How to watch on TV and livestream details

Stage 13 will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 from 10:50 and you can also watch an uninterrupted feed on Eurosport Player and right here on eurosport.co.uk.

Dan Lloyd, Bradley Wiggins, Orla Chennaoui and the team will bring you all the best post-race analysis and reaction on The Breakaway, which will be available to watch on Eurosport Player before 7pm.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice this evening...

Tour de France Kragh Andersen sprints unopposed to Stage 14 glory 18 HOURS AGO