130km to go - Break builds up lead

The break now has 1'45" over the peloton with a chase group in between and other riders also trying to bridge over - most notably a duo from Israel Start-Up Nation, who missed out on the fun. Geoffrey Souple, Jack Bauer and Edvald Boasson-Hagen are the riders in the chase group.

135km to go - The craziness continues

This move builts up a lead of 25 seconds but there are many teams and riders who are not happy. Cosnefroy keeps on attacking to defend his polka dot jersey - like a spurned lover who won't take no for an answer. When his efforts fade, he sends his teammate Peters in for some sloppy seconds (best keep it in the family, eh?) but that comes to nothing too after some pegging back from Hirschi and Herrada, both of whom have teammates ahead. The likes of Castroviejo and Chaves also look motivated to join the leaders.

15-man break

Here's the composition of the break: Andrey Amador and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Lennard Kämna and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe), Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ), Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling), Winner Anacona and Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic), Imanol Erviti and Carlos Verona (Movistar), Matteo Trentin (CCC Team), Chris Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Nicholas Roche (Team Sunweb) and Quentin Pacher (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept).

140km to go - Sagan & Ineos motivated

Peter Sagan puts in another big dig to bridge over to a small group which has gone clear but Sam Bennett is attentive to the move. It's been an enthralling start to the stage - and incredibly fast. The current group of around 15 riders formed when bridging over to Carapaz and Roche. Some interesting riders here including Warren Barguil, Andrey Amador, Alberto Bettiol, Julian Alaphilippe, Matteo Trentin...

145km to go - Van Aert kills the break

What a rider he is... The Belgian double stage winner and Grand Colombier pacer de luxe leads the Jumbo-Visma chase which snuffles out the breakaway threat. The team of the yellow jersey were not happy with so many strong climbers out ahead - especially those four Ineos riders. The last thing they want is to let Egan Bernal back into the fold. Van Baarle and Jesus Herrada try to press on but their effort doesn't last long. It's then Richard Carapaz (Ineos) and Nicolas Roche (Sunweb) who open up a small gap...

150km to go - Peters takes 1pt

It's an Ag2R-La Mondiale rider who protects Cosnefroy's lead by taking the point over the summit. It looks to be Nans Peters, the Stage 8 winner, who himself now moves onto 32pts in the KOM standings - four behind his teammate, two behind Tadej Pogacar and one behind Primoz Roglic. Pierre Rolland then takes it up with a couple of B&B teammates. The Frenchman is in sixth place in the KOM standings, 10pts behind Cosnefroy.

But it looks like this large break are not going to get any leeway from the peloton as Jumbo-Visma lead the chase behind to close the gap. There are already numerous riders off the back, incidentally, including Caleb Ewan...

153km to go - Cote de Virieu

We're onto the Cat.4 Cote de Virieu (2.3km at 6.8%). The aforementioned Cosnefroy missed the move and is trying to chase on in a doomed bid to defend his doomed polka dot jersey. Surely today is the day the Frenchman relinquishes this garment? Bora-Hansgrohe aren't happy because the break is big and Sagan isn't in it - that means he'll miss out on intermediate sprint points which is detrimental to his bid to win an eighth green jersey.

155km to go - Big group forms

Around 25 riders have gone clear including Van Avermaet, Alaphilippe, Richard Carapaz, Esteban Chaves and Thibaut Pinot. It looks like Ineos have a second rider here in Dylan van Baarle. Actually, they seem to have four riders! And it's already split up after a little descent - and the Olympic champion GVA is actually in the second group trying to bridge over ahead of the first climb of the day.

160km to go - Van Avermaet & Alaphilippe

It's all over for Pacher after his brief cameo off the front. Greg van Avermaet and Julian Alaphilippe are then involved in some hefty pushing on the front, but it comes to nothing. Sunweb are on the hunt - when are they not? - and David Gaudu is struggling off the back for Groupama-FDJ.

164km to go - They're off!

As usual, there's a flurry of activity from the outset and Frenchman Quentin Pacher of B&B Hotels-Vital Concept has managed to ride clear with his day-glow orange beard. Behind, Sagan is typically sprightly, with Bennett on his wheel.

Riders in the neutral zone

Not long to go now till this all-important stage gets going. First stages after rest days deep into a Grand Tour can often be unpredictable as some riders blow up and others fire on all cylinders. There's still a lot to play for - not least the leadership in three of the four classification jerseys (Tadej Pogacar looks to have the white jersey all sewn up).

With the intermediate sprint coming up after the first of six categorised climbs today, expect some pressure from Peter Sagan as he bids to reel in green jersey Sam Bennett's 45-point lead. Then there are the mountain points available - 23 in total - which should, finally, see the end of Benoit Cosnefroy's reign in polka dots. Finally, there's the small matter of the yellow jersey, with 40 seconds separating our two Slovenian stallions in this intriguing two-horse race.

And look who's back...

Tour director Christian Prudhomme has done his one-week isolation following his Covid positive test last Monday. There were no positive tests yesterday and so it looks like we're going to see Paris...

Bonjour le Tour!

We're back after the second rest day with the first of three stages in the Alps - and here's what's on mouth-watering menu:

Top 5 on GC

1. Primoz Roglic

2. Tadej Pogacar +40

3. Rigoberto Uran +1'34"

4. Migiuel Angel Lopez +1'45"

5. Adam Yates +2'05"

Wiggins analysis

Speaking on the Bradley Wiggins Show podcast, Wiggins said that if cycling was as ruthless as football, Ineos Grenadiers chief Dave Brailsford would be axed.

“It’s hard to stay on the top every year and this year they’ve just not got it right,” said Wiggins.

“I don’t know what’s happened. For a team that is so performance-orientated, and how much planning goes into their season, it’s just not worked for them.

“Had it been football, Dave would have been out. But that’s how football works. Dave’s been here before, they’ll re-plan, restructure, and they’ll come back next year with a full line-up.”

Stage 15 recap - Pogacar chips away at Roglic's lead

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar pipped compatriot Primoz Roglic to the summit of the Grand Colombier to win Stage 15 and keep the pressure on the yellow jersey on a day Egan Bernal crashed out of the top 10.

For the second time in this year's race, 21-year-old Pogacar denied his friend and countryman a win by outkicking Roglic in the final moments of the Tour's first ever summit finish on the mythical Giant of the Jura.

Four extra bonus seconds means Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) reduced the lead of Jumbo-Visma's Roglic to 40 seconds in what is fast becoming a two-horse race for yellow between the two Slovenian stallions.

