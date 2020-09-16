145km to go - De Gendt has company

We now have 21 riders out ahead after two groups managed to bridge over to De Gendt. Carapaz is the best placed rider on GC - at around 17 minutes - and he's there with Ineos teammate Luke Rowe. Some other big names here including Greg van Avermaet, Julian Alaphilippe, Dan Martin, Oli Naesen and yesterday's winner Lennard Kamna. The gap is around 20 seconds.

150km to go - Moves aplenty

Chris Juul Jensen of Mitchelton-Scott tries to bridge over to De Gendt and he's got many others trying to join behind - including Richard Carapaz of Ineos. But it's still very unsettled and Ge Gendt's advantage very, very slender.

152km to go - De Gendt goes clear

Thomas De Gendt with a typical degendtian move here as the Belgian soloes clear in a massive gear to open up a gap. There's a flurry behind because all the breakaway wannabes know full well that if you want to get in the right move on a stage like today, then you follow the Lotto Soudal specialist.

They say there's no doubting Thomas... but a few days ago, even De Gendt wasn't feeling very confident in his abilities.

155km to go - Sagan in trouble

Peter Sagan has a mechanical problem and needs to change his bike. He's taking quite a long time to do so - and while he's off the back, both Bennett and Trentin are laying it on thick on the front to neutralise those skirmishes by Bol and Bonifazio. Slightly bad form, although you can bet your bottom dollar that the Italian and the Irishman are "not aware" of Sagan's difficulties...

160km to go - Bol & Bonifazio on the move

Dutchman Cees Bol (Team Sunweb) has ridden clear and has the Italian Niccolo Bonifazio (Total-Direct Energy) in pursuit. Bol has about as much chance as my gran of winning today but he's clearly paving the way for some of his Sunweb teammates to make a move.

165km to go - Ineos Grenadiers on the charge

Four Ineos riders come to the front after that move was neutralised before Dylan van Baarle rides clear with Nils Politt of Israel Start-Up Nation in pursuit. The British team really need a win today. They placed both Carapaz and Sivakov in the top four yesterday - but the Ecuadorian was denied the win by the excellent Lennard Kamna.

I wrote a reaction piece to yesterday's stage suggesting today would be the ideal launchpad for Ineos - and in particular, Bernal. Of course, that's all immaterial now following the Colombian's withdrawal - which was on the cards given his arrival in the gruppetto. But the points still remain: Ineos have not won a Grand Tour stage since Geraint Thomas took his second win of the 2018 Tour on Alpe d'Huez. To put that in perspective, Tadej Pogacar has won five stages in his past two Grand Tours - and this one is still going.

Bernal is a generational talent who could end up winning multiple Grand Tours. But he needs to be more ruthless. He needs to win stages in the same way that Roglic and Pogacar do. He needs to develop some leadership qualities and command more respect. This race has been a huge set-back in his development. He needs to learn from it.

168km to go - Green jersey battle

We have two savage peaks today - including the highest finish in this year's Tour - but the early subplot is going to be the battle for the intermediate sprint points at 45km. The green jersey battle is poised with Sam Bennett holding a 45-point lead on Peter Sagan, and Matteo Trentin just another 12pts down.

The Italian Trentin was in the break yesterday, winning the intermediate sprint to pocket 20pts and then picking a few more in coming 14th at the finish. So he's really put himself back in the mix - and it's the CCC Team rider who bridges over to that De Gendt move. This sparks an inevitable reaction from both Bennett and Sagan...

170km to go - They're off!

Attacks from the outset as Israel Start-Up Nation push through Ben Hermans and Krists Neilands. Cofidis have a man here and Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal is putting in a big effort - well, of course he is.

No Prudhomme!

Christian Prudhomme isn't in the red Skoda today - but don't worry, he hasn't contracted Covid-19 again. He's travelling with the French President Emmanuel Macron today in the convoy... Right, flag at the ready, we're about to get going...

Riders in the neutral zone

The remaining 152 riders of the race are rolling through the neutral zone in Grenoble. Another non-starter today: Stefan Kung of Groupama-FDJ. He follows teammate David Gaudu, who called it a day yesterday. Another Frenchman, Jerome Cousin of Total-Direct Energie, finished outside the time limit yesterday and so he doesn't take to the start.

Egan Bernal out

The big news today is that the defending champion Egan Bernal had withdrawn from the race because of his back and knee issues. The Colombian's Ineos Grenadiers team confirmed the bombshell this morning after Bernal came home in the gruppetto yesterday more than 10 minutes down on the yellow jersey group.

Bonjour le Tour!

And welcome to live coverage of the queen stage of the race - a 170km slog through the Alps with the Col de la Madeleine followed by the Tour's first ever summit finish on the Col de la Loze. Here's what's on the menu...

Wiggins podcast analysis

A huge summit finish on the mountain pass on the Col de la Loze should pose a huge test to General Classification leader Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma), with his Slovenian compatriot Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) hot on his heels. But Could Pogacar have an issue if he does ride into yellow? That's what Brad and Brian Smith discussed in the latest Bradley Wiggins Show podcast.

“If he takes the yellow jersey now, how can he control it? Because they don’t have the team to be able to control it,” added Smith.

“If I was [UAE Team Emirates DS] Allan Peiper I would say: ‘Try to get seconds back’. If he can get within 20 seconds going into that final time trial, as Slovenian champion, anything is up for grabs.

“I know the course really suits Roglic but anything can happen at a time trial at the end of a three-week tour. I think they have to get as close to Roglic as possible and hope that they can do something in the time trial.”

Stage 16 recap - Kamna seizes the moment

German youngster Lennard Kämna soloed to victory in Stage 16 of the Tour de France after attacking over the summit of the penultimate climb to distance fellow escapee Richard Carapaz of Ecuador.

Exactly one month after his first pro win on the Critérium du Dauphiné, and four days after he narrowly missed out in the Massif Central, Bora-Hansgrohe's Kämna put in an emphatic display of power and finesse in the Vercors Massif to take a maiden Grand Tour stage win from a large group of 23 riders.

Carapaz cut a lonely figure as he crossed the line 1'27" down to take second place for Ineos Grenadiers, who also saw the Russian Pavel Sivakov take fourth place behind Switzerland's Sébastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ).

