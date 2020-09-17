Coverage of stage 18 starts at 11:10

Wiggins podcast analysis

Tour de France 'Not all is well at dysfunctional Ineos' - Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, believes that clearly all is not well at Ineos.

Ineos have endured a torrid Tour de France with defending champion Egan Bernal having dropped out through multiple injuries after struggling badly to contend.

Wiggins admitted he didn't realise how bad things must have been for Bernal and for Ineos, and believes there must be real dysfunction at the team with former Tour winners Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome not even at the flagship event.

"As much as he fell out of the GC, I don't think anyone saw that coming. I don't think we realised just how bad it was until the statement from Dave [Brailsford]," Wiggins said.

"I talk about the brutality of elite sport, it's a bit late to be caring about someone's welfare and taking them out of the race now with his bad back. The damage has been done.

"It just shows you how they push the boundaries. That is not a criticism of Dave and the team; that is just elite sport.

I sense all is not well there. That's the trouble when you have all these high flyers on big wages and big hitters, you've got to spread your assets over the season.

"It shows you, all is not well in that team," Wiggins continued. "They backed Bernal because he is their youngest asset. The others are dwindling a bit, age is not on their side.

It just shows how cut-throat it is, doesn't it, if you can get rid of a four-time winner [Froome] and Geraint, who was a flagship for that team.

"They left it too late with Bernal. Clearly his back is not very well and his knee is done. That is elite sport. I don't know what has gone so seriously wrong.

"Isn't this the team that goes out and replaces people? There seems to be some serious dysfunction there."

The Tour's first ascent of the steep and narrow Col de la Loze bike path above the ski resort of Meribel lived up to its billing as the queen stage as fans flocked to the summit of the highest point of the Tour and the riders delivered the drama in spades.

Stage 17 recap - Drama on Col de la Loze as Lopez wins stage and Roglic extends lead over Pogacar

Primoz Roglic strengthened his grip on the yellow jersey after an intriguing battle on the Col de la Loze as Miguel Angel Lopez rode onto the virtual podium by becoming the ninth rider to pick up a maiden win in this year's Tour de France with victory in Stage 17.

Watch the amazing last kilometre as Lopez beats Roglic on eye-watering gradients of Col de la Loze

A pulsating conclusion to the 170km Alpine test saw Slovenia's Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) ride clear of compatriot Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in pursuit of Astana's Lopez, the Colombian lone ranger, ahead of a final kilometre of brutal double-digit ramps.

Lopez held on for the win in front of French President Emmanuel Macron with Roglic weathering Pogacar's fevered chase to come home 15 seconds down and extend his lead on his compatriot to 57 seconds ahead of the final day in the Alps.

Victory for Lopez saw the 26-year-old ride into third place in the general classification, 1'26" down on Roglic, while Pogacar, the double stage winner who came home 30 seconds down, took some consolation in moving into the lead of the polka dot jersey standings.

