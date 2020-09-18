160km to go - Cavagna clear

That trio fizzled out before Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) zipped clear. The Frenchman has a handful of riders trying to bridge over, including the Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (CCC). It's still very unsettled with riders galore trying to join forces in pursuit of the lone leader, who has 16 seconds to play with.

165km to go - Three clear

Max Walscheid (NTT), Michael Schar (CCC) and Neilson Powless (EF) zip clear with yesterday's stage winner Kwiatkowski in pursuit. The first kilometre was fast with many riders - most notably Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo - trying to get in the mix.

And if you thought this Tour is done and dusted, then think again... Here's how all the major jersey competitions could still be turned on their head these next few days...

166.5km to go - They're off!

An Ineos Grenadier rider - Luke Rowe, I think - makes the first move of the day as soon as the flag is waved. Quickly it's quite strung out behind the Welshman. A superb day for Ineos yesterday with that one-two for Michal Kwiatkowski and Richard Carapaz, who also took the polka dot jersey.

The remaining 147 riders are making their way through the neutral zone and past a huge Renault truck depot, which the aerial cameraman seems very taken by. Another few kilometres to go before the stage gets going. All smiles at the moment for Sam Bennett - but will the Irishman be feeling the same way in four hours' time?

We're in Bourg-en-Bresse this morning, famed for its delicious (and very expensive) chicken dishes. Two non-starters: Michael Gogl (NTT) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers).

Hello everyone - and welcome to live coverage of the nineteenth stage of this year's race, a rolling ride which will appeal to both the breakaway specialists and sprinters, with the green jersey tussle very much to the fore. Can Peter Sagan turn things round and reinvigorate his faltering drive for an eighth green jersey? And is this really ambush territory for the yellow jersey Primoz Roglic? Find out very soon...

'Phenomenal Van Aert can win a Tour, he's hot property' - Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, lauds Wout van Aert and says he believes the Jumbo-Visma star will win a Tour de France title.

"He is phenomenal," Wiggins said on the podcast. "I mean, he has been phenomenal, and he seems to be getting better every day as well.

"If there is any question of, can this guy win a Grand Tour in the future? Of course he can. He could probably win this one if he wanted to!

"To come in after this amount of races and all the work he has done. All the talk about Adam Yates going to Ineos and can he win a Grand Tour, maybe it's his moment."

Stage 18 recap - Ineos one-two as Kwiatkowski wins stage and Carapaz takes polka dots

A maiden Grand Tour stage win for Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski ahead of teammate Richard Carapaz capped a glorious day for Ineos Grenadiers on Stage 18 of the Tour de France, with the Ecuadorian also securing the polka dot jersey as Primoz Roglic stayed in yellow after the third and final day in the Alps.

After days of trying to bounce back from the shock withdrawal of defending champion Egan Bernal, Ineos finally got their win as Kwiatkowski was gifted a maiden Grand Tour scalp by teammate Carapaz in front of a mesmerised crowd in La Roche-sur-Foron after the pair put on a masterclass during a gruelling third and final day in the Alps.

Kwiatkowski and Carapaz were the last riders standing from a large breakaway which formed early on in the 175km stage from Meribel, with Tour debutant Carapaz on the front of the race for the third day running.

