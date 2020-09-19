Kluge crosses the line...

He's home in 01:04:25 and that profoundly middling time should be enough to secure the lanterne rouge going into tomorrow.

Tour de France Wiggins: Reza’s comments highlight how backwards cycling is 15 HOURS AGO

Interestingly, he rode his TT bike the whole way up, while his team leader Caleb Ewan, battling for survival tomorrow, switched onto a road bike.

Time cut

It's rather rare to be caught outside the time cut on a time trial, but it's also rare that a time trial goes up the Planche des Belles Filles.

Eurosport expert, Brian Smith, says today the time cut will be about 13 to 14 minutes, so whichever time is set by the winner, add 15 minutes onto that and you have a guide as to the sort of area we'll be in.

The likes of Caleb Ewan and Sam Bennett, who are no specialists in this discipline and have been going through hell this week already in the Alps, will have to strike a perfect balance between conserving energy for the Champs Elysees tomorrow and actually making it to tomorrow.

Ouch!

What's more painful than a time trial uphill? I suppose this answer was inevitable...

While this one certainly sounds like it would smart a bit.

Der Panzerwagen Ist Unterwegs!

Sorry for my terrible German. Tony Martin is off the ramp and he might provide us with an early marker of what a good time looks like.

He's not historically been a massive fan of time trials that go up mountains, so don't hold your breath about any fireworks just yet.

Also on course are Kasper Asgreen and Remi Cavagna, both national champions of their respective countries.

Hurty, hurty

So for those who actually do try and win this today, it will be an incredibly painful experience lasting just under an hour. How hurty? It's impossible for us normal humans to really understand, but I would speculate that it's marginally less painful than having a root canal.

What do you think? What's hurtier than an uphill TT?

To change or not to change

The unique feature of today's course is the fact that the first half is pan-flat, while the second half is quite a testing climb that has provided the summit finish to a stage of the Tour on more than one occasion, the Planche des Belles Filles.

There are a lot of questions on whether the fastest riders will change bikes at some point, in order to switch from the generally heavier but more aero TT bike onto something a bit lighter and racier.

If you really fancy nerding out on some TT variables, former British champion, Alex Dowsett, has created an absorbing thread on Twitter.

Well here we are again, sports fans...

A time trial in the Tour de France. Just when you think you're out, they pull you back in.

The race could be decided today, with Roglic and Pogacar rolling down the start ramp muuuuch later. At the moment we're seeing the heftier chaps who've been battling for the lanterne rouge glasscrank their way along the course. Sam Bennett has opted for the all-green skin suit, making him look like a gigantic garden pea. Nobody is really trying, for the sprinters and domestiques today is very much about survival, conservation and enjoying the last stage before Paris.

Wiggins: Reza’s comments highlight how backwards cycling is

Bradley Wiggins has praised Kevin Reza for speaking out about cycling’s silence surrounding racism and diversity.

In a powerful interview with Eurosport’s Orla Chennaoui, Reza said that the sport had a "lot to learn" and urged his fellow professionals to wake up to the issue.

"I think it’s a very brave thing what Kevin Reza has done and I know he doesn’t want to become a face for it, but the tragedy of the whole thing is how backwards this sport is in many ways," said Wiggins on The Breakaway and subsequently on his podcast.

The people in power focus way too much on issues that are way beneath issues like racism. It needs addressing, it has to start at the top and I think there is incompetence at the top of the sport, there is a power position and nothing that qualifies them to be in that position.

‘Look at your belly button less’ – Kevin Reza calls on white riders to address racism

Stage 19 recap - Kragh Andersen wins again on Stage 19, Bennett takes giant step towards green

It was double delight for Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France on Friday after the Sunweb rider soloed clear of a select move to take a second victory on Stage 19 at Champagnole. Sam Bennett all but secured the green jersey while there was no change at the top as Primoz Roglic retained the yellow jersey.

Kragh Andersen picked up his second Tour stage win in a week with an emphatic solo victory from a strong 12-man break after the rolling 166.5km stage into the Jura.

The Danish powerhouse surged clear of a move containing green jersey rivals Bennett, Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin with 15km remaining. And with the chasers unable to join forces behind, the 26-year-old held on to secure his Sunweb team's third victory of the race.

How to watch on TV and livestream details

Stage 19 will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1 from 12:30 and you can also watch an uninterrupted feed on Eurosport Player and right here on eurosport.co.uk.

Dan Lloyd, Bradley Wiggins, Orla Chennaoui and the team will bring you all the best post-race analysis and reaction on The Breakaway, which will be available to watch on Eurosport Player before 7pm.

And don't forget, we are bringing you daily podcasts from the Bradley Wiggins Show - check in with your podcast platform of choice this evening...

Tour de France Tour de France 2020 Stage 19 - As it happened YESTERDAY AT 11:27